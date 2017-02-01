Third Congressional District U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan is supporting efforts to help Clemson University graduate and Iranian citizen Dr. Nazanin Zinouri return home.
The first exercise JoAnne Anderson gives to her art students is something called a blind contour drawing.
The Clemson basketball team corrected its course on Saturday when it defeated Pitt on the road, snapping a six-game ACC losing streak.
Senior night at Seneca High School garnered favorable results for the Bobcats, as they dismantled Walhalla by a score of 64-46.
WESTMINSTER — The West-Oak wrestling team won the Western 3A Region tournament on Tuesday night, putting 12 of their 13 wrestlers in the finals and winning nine weight championships.
Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark said this week groundbreaking for the new detention center, estimated at $25 million, would take place this month.
A judge will decide Monday if Edward Alexander, 18, will finish out his senior year as a homebound student at NEXT School Eagle Ridge.
More than four months after the Townville Elementary School shooting that left a 6-year-old boy dead, it’s still unknown when and how the legal action against alleged shooter Jesse Osborne will proceed.
The School District of Pickens County said Monday it was notified that a middle school student hospitalized with bacterial meningitis had passed away.
With no current ordinance in place to regulate telecommunication towers, Westminster City Council took its first step toward creating zoning requirements at a recent meeting.