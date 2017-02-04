Array ( )
UpstateToday.com Upstate South Carolina's leading news and information web site | The Daily Journal, Daily Messenger, Upstate Lake Living, Golden Corner Shopper

DATA 41473

upstatetoday
Oconee native to take part in Sunday’s big game

February 4th, 2017

An Oconee native is off to the big leagues, and fittingly the pup’s name is Dabo.



Read Full Story
< |||| > 1 2 3 4 5
Oconee native to take part in Sunday’s big game
February 4, 2017 – 12:39 am
Oconee native to take part in Sunday’s big game

An Oconee native is off to the big leagues, and fittingly the pup’s name is Dabo.

Tri-Star Imports keeps customers on their toes
February 4, 2017 – 12:39 am
Tri-Star Imports keeps customers on their toes

Whether it’s trendy yard decor, plumbing parts or a pair of overalls, Tri-Star Imports on Wells Highway in Seneca probably has just what you need. And, as store manager Dennis Williams said, “If we ain’t got it, you don’t need it.”

Boys’ camp cleans litter from River Road
February 4, 2017 – 12:21 am
Boys’ camp cleans litter from River Road

River Road in Westminster, which runs along the Tugaloo River at Lake Hartwell, is looking a little nicer thanks to the boys at Fair Play Camp School.

Tigers look to continue winning ways at Florida State
February 4, 2017 – 12:13 am
Tigers look to continue winning ways at Florida State

CLEMSON — A big road win at Pitt last Sunday followed by a home conquest of Georgia Tech on Wednesday allowed Clemson (13-8, 3-6 ACC) to snap a losing skid and start a winning streak.

Seneca boys, girls clinch region titles
February 4, 2017 – 12:13 am
Seneca boys, girls clinch region titles

IVA — The Seneca Bobcats clinched the Western 3A region championship on Friday with a closer-than-expected 78-63 victory over the Crescent Tigers.

Walhalla too much for West-Oak
February 4, 2017 – 12:12 am
Walhalla too much for West-Oak

WALHALLA — The Walhalla Razorbacks boys and girls’ basketball teams celebrated senior night on Friday with a pair of wins over rival West-Oak.

Confederate flag flies again in Walhalla
February 4, 2017 – 12:07 am
Confederate flag flies again in Walhalla

Local historian Luther Lyle and the Sons of Confederate Veterans raised the Confederate flag to fly again in downtown Walhalla on Friday.

February 4 Arrests
February 3, 2017 – 11:59 pm
February 4 Arrests

Arrests for February 4

Oconee has bolstered public safety without tax hike
February 3, 2017 – 11:07 pm
Oconee has bolstered public safety without tax hike

Despite adding 47 public safety employees across the past decade, Oconee has reduced the tax burden on its residents over the same time span.

Clemson credit card theft suspect arrested
February 3, 2017 – 10:49 pm
Clemson credit card theft suspect arrested

Clemson police have arrested a 19-year old woman who had been sought since last week in connection with what authorities said was the theft and use of credit cards by her and a co-defendant.