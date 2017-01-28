The windows of a few of the vacant, downtown buildings are getting a face lift. Literally, large faces are beginning to line the glass of the windows.
Read Full Story
The windows of a few of the vacant, downtown buildings are getting a face lift. Literally, large faces are beginning to line the glass of the windows.
The windows of a few of the vacant, downtown buildings are getting a face lift. Literally, large faces are beginning to line the glass of the windows.
The word that each demonstrator mentioned over and over again during the March for Life in downtown Clemson on Friday was “life.”
Tristen Hudson couldn’t miss.
CLEMSON — Forty-four victories, an ACC Tournament championship and a NCAA regional host spot made Monte Lee’s first season as Clemson’s head baseball coach an unqualified success in 2016.
Following his transfer from a state prison in Columbia, a Clemson man is back in Oconee County to face numerous charges, including two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, stemming from an incident nearly two years ago in West Union.
When the docket was released this week for the upcoming session of Oconee County’s Court of General Sessions, it took a little longer to read through than usual.
Duke Energy powers South Carolina with more than just electricity. Last year, the utility company donated more than $2.8 million to nonprofit organizations throughout the state.
The Oconee County Legislative Delegation announced Friday it has scheduled its annual meeting for Feb. 9. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Westminster Depot, according to Chairman Bill Sandifer.
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two women and one man who are suspected of being involved in two separate shopliftings at Wal-Mart in Seneca last week.
Chief Jimmy Dixon identified the woman as Vanesa Vasquez (Craig), 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. A flier has also been released by the Clemson Police Department that includes her photo.