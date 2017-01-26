Array ( )
Controlled burn held at botanical garden

January 26th, 2017

Drivers on Perimeter Road who saw thick, black smoke emanating from the South Carolina Botanical Garden’s meadow Wednesday afternoon can rest easy.



January 26, 2017 – 12:39 am
Drivers on Perimeter Road who saw thick, black smoke emanating from the South Carolina Botanical Garden’s meadow Wednesday afternoon can rest easy.

Clemson University student marches in DC protests
January 26, 2017 – 12:35 am
The tear gas clouds that crept through downtown Washington reflected a sort of pinkish tint. And breaths of the gas felt like Pop Rocks going off inside the mouth.

A face-to-face connection
January 26, 2017 – 12:30 am
Droves of Clemson students poured into Littlejohn Coliseum on Tuesday and Wednesday, but not to watch a basketball game. Rather, they came seeking a future.

Walhalla boys, girls too much for Crescent
January 26, 2017 – 12:01 am
WALHALLA — For the second night in a row, the Walhalla boys basketball team defeated Crescent and picked up a Western 3A win.

January 26 Arrests
January 25, 2017 – 11:59 pm
Arrests for January 26

Public schools prepare students for workforce
January 25, 2017 – 11:35 pm
The best education is public school education.

Graham hits ground running — introduces UN bill, nominees
January 25, 2017 – 11:34 pm
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is making the most of his first month in the 115th Congress.

Man charged with possessing stolen vehicle
January 25, 2017 – 11:32 pm
Matthew Flint Patterson, 37, of 640 Earles Grove Road, was arrested by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at 1:54 p.m.

Oconee man arrested on larceny, burglary charges
January 25, 2017 – 11:30 pm
Following his arrest by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Rodney Lee Camp, 29, was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at 10:19 a.m.

Man arrested on drug, other charges following pursuit
January 25, 2017 – 11:29 pm
James Shifflett, 52, of 647 Durham Road, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, third or subsequent offense, failure to stop for a blue light, driving under suspension, littering and not having brake lights.