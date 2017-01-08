The talking is over. Now it’s time to play the game.
A Seneca woman was arrested Thursday after police allege she opened a bank account in the name of a man she was providing home health care to and made several purchases in his name.
Dr. Nelson Vazquez, a hand specialist and occupational therapist for Clemson Sports Medicine and Rehab, said he was a longtime Miami Dolphins fan when he first moved to Clemson in 2008.
We know some of you couldn’t care less about Clemson playing for a national title, and many who read this won’t be pulling for the Tigers on Monday night.
Clemson Mayor J.C. Cook and Councilman Mark Cato represent opposite ends of the Clemson City Council spectrum.
When Melinda Harbin was 15 years old, she took her first weaving class through her 4-H group.
The once charming and quaint Clemson downtown is systematically being replaced of towers of ugly wooden boxes.
By Stephanie Jadrnicek
The Journal
SENECA — With 2017 well underway, most people are turning a new leaf with their New Year’s resolutions. But how can those new habits continue throughout the entire year?
Oconee Wellness Center health …
As temperatures plummet, humans aren’t the only ones who suffer.
As the Clemson football team readies to play for the national championship for the second time in as many years Monday night against Alabama, one of the top prevailing notions is that the Tigers are out to make history.