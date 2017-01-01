Array ( )
Clemson destroys Ohio State

January 1st, 2017

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Just as they did a year ago, the Clemson Tigers entered the College Football Playoff as an underdog to a team they outranked in the CFP poll.



Fiesta Bowl notebook
January 1, 2017 – 1:08 am
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Ohio State doesn’t get shut out often.

January 1, 2017 – 12:50 am
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Just as they did a year ago, the Clemson Tigers entered the College Football Playoff as an underdog to a team they outranked in the CFP poll.

Watson hoping to finish strong
December 31, 2016 – 12:30 am
Clemson fans — and players and coaches — hope quarterback Deshaun Watson has at least two more games left in his college football career.

Fair Play robbery suspect arrested
December 31, 2016 – 12:27 am
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday afternoon the Fair Play man wanted in connection with a strong-armed robbery at a convenience store near Fair Play earlier in the week has been taken into custody.

Better versions of ourselves
December 31, 2016 – 12:26 am
The great American writer Mark Twain once said of New Year’s Day, “Now is the accepted time to make your regular annual good resolutions. Next week, you can begin paving hell with them as usual.”

Solicitor’s office plans coat drive
December 31, 2016 – 12:26 am
Everyone needs a warm coat for the winter.

GHS going ‘All In’ for game-day babies
December 31, 2016 – 12:26 am
New arrivals at Oconee Memorial Hospital today will be able to show their support for the Clemson football team right off the bat ahead of its Fiesta Bowl date with Ohio State in the team’s College Football Playoff semifinal game.

I wish all of my readers a happy and magical new year!
December 31, 2016 – 12:25 am
Willie says: New Year’s marks a new beginning.

New quilt block installed on local shop
December 31, 2016 – 12:25 am
A new quilt block has been installed along the shores of Lake Hartwell on the woodworking shop of Jere duBois at 880 Cartee Road in Seneca. Joy duBois is the original quilter whose quilts decorate every room of their home.

An explosive holiday weekend
December 31, 2016 – 12:25 am
After dusk tonight, fireworks will start popping in the distance. Throughout the evening, the frequency of these sporadic sounds will increase until the peak of the show at midnight — marking the transition into 2017.