Duncan plays supportive role for Zinouri

February 1st, 2017

Third Congressional District U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan is supporting efforts to help Clemson University graduate and Iranian citizen Dr. Nazanin Zinouri return home.



Drawing from the right side of the brain
February 1, 2017 – 12:20 am
Drawing from the right side of the brain

The first exercise JoAnne Anderson gives to her art students is something called a blind contour drawing.

Tigers hoping to build some momentum against Yellow Jackets
February 1, 2017 – 12:13 am
Tigers hoping to build some momentum against Yellow Jackets

The Clemson basketball team corrected its course on Saturday when it defeated Pitt on the road, snapping a six-game ACC losing streak.

Seneca stays unbeaten in Western 3A action
February 1, 2017 – 12:12 am
Seneca stays unbeaten in Western 3A action

Senior night at Seneca High School garnered favorable results for the Bobcats, as they dismantled Walhalla by a score of 64-46.

Warrior wrestlers come up big in regional meet
February 1, 2017 – 12:11 am
Warrior wrestlers come up big in regional meet

WESTMINSTER — The West-Oak wrestling team won the Western 3A Region tournament on Tuesday night, putting 12 of their 13 wrestlers in the finals and winning nine weight championships.

Groundbreaking for Pickens County jail set for February
January 31, 2017 – 11:15 pm
Groundbreaking for Pickens County jail set for February

Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark said this week groundbreaking for the new detention center, estimated at $25 million, would take place this month.

Local family sues charter school after son’s arrest
January 31, 2017 – 11:07 pm
Local family sues charter school after son’s arrest

A judge will decide Monday if Edward Alexander, 18, will finish out his senior year as a homebound student at NEXT School Eagle Ridge.

Solicitor: School shooting case still in holding pattern
January 31, 2017 – 11:06 pm
Solicitor: School shooting case still in holding pattern

More than four months after the Townville Elementary School shooting that left a 6-year-old boy dead, it’s still unknown when and how the legal action against alleged shooter Jesse Osborne will proceed.

Pickens County student dies of meningitis
January 31, 2017 – 11:01 pm
Pickens County student dies of meningitis

The School District of Pickens County said Monday it was notified that a middle school student hospitalized with bacterial meningitis had passed away.

Westminster moves toward regulating cell towers
January 31, 2017 – 11:01 pm
Westminster moves toward regulating cell towers

With no current ordinance in place to regulate telecommunication towers, Westminster City Council took its first step toward creating zoning requirements at a recent meeting.