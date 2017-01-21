Array ( )
Promises, pomp and protests as Trump sworn in

January 21st, 2017

Pledging to empower America’s “forgotten men and women,” Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, taking command of a deeply divided nation and ushering in an unpredictable era in Washington.



January 21, 2017 – 12:29 am
Pledging to empower America’s “forgotten men and women,” Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, taking command of a deeply divided nation and ushering in an unpredictable era in Washington.

Let’s see what’s next
January 21, 2017 – 12:22 am
We now have a new president.

A challenge to the status quo
January 21, 2017 – 12:22 am
I have been watching TV and reading a little history, as I am a great believer that history offers an insight into current events and a follower of the adage “those that don’t know history are bound to repeat history,” and that is scary.

Clemson, university get new ladder truck
January 21, 2017 – 12:20 am
Anyone who lives in or visits the City of Clemson and Clemson University is well aware of the enormous growth taking place, evidenced primarily by the number of buildings now in operation or presently under construction.

Clemson football … ah, the memories that last
January 21, 2017 – 12:04 am
You know, it’s funny how you remember some things, but some things you can’t.

West-Oak edges Crescent, 62-60
January 21, 2017 – 12:03 am
IVA — The West-Oak Warriors boys basketball team pulled off a thriller on the road on Friday, defeating the host Crescent Tigers, 62-60, to improve to 4-12 overall and 1-3 in Western 3A play.

Greenville tops Daniel in region clash
January 21, 2017 – 12:02 am
CENTRAL — The Daniel boys basketball team fought back hard in the second half against visiting Greenville on Friday night, but couldn’t overcome a slow start and fell to the Red Raiders, 62-48.

Seneca blisters Pendleton to stay perfect in region
January 21, 2017 – 12:01 am
SENECA — Until Friday night there might have still been some debate over who the best team in Western 3A was. The Seneca Bobcats put that conversation on ice with an electric performance in a 77-45 victory over the Pendleton Bulldogs.

With hopes and fears, a divided America watches
January 20, 2017 – 11:38 pm
In living rooms, cafes and offices, people across America watched Donald Trump become the nation’s 45th president on Friday, with many eagerly anticipating the historic transition and others deeply fearing it.

Clemson commemorative rock on display
January 20, 2017 – 11:29 pm
— A 7-ton rock commemorating Clemson football’s national championship that is being donated to Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney is now on display in Clemson.