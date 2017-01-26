Drivers on Perimeter Road who saw thick, black smoke emanating from the South Carolina Botanical Garden’s meadow Wednesday afternoon can rest easy.
The tear gas clouds that crept through downtown Washington reflected a sort of pinkish tint. And breaths of the gas felt like Pop Rocks going off inside the mouth.
Droves of Clemson students poured into Littlejohn Coliseum on Tuesday and Wednesday, but not to watch a basketball game. Rather, they came seeking a future.
WALHALLA — For the second night in a row, the Walhalla boys basketball team defeated Crescent and picked up a Western 3A win.
Arrests for January 26
The best education is public school education.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is making the most of his first month in the 115th Congress.
Matthew Flint Patterson, 37, of 640 Earles Grove Road, was arrested by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at 1:54 p.m.
Following his arrest by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, Rodney Lee Camp, 29, was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at 10:19 a.m.
James Shifflett, 52, of 647 Durham Road, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, third or subsequent offense, failure to stop for a blue light, driving under suspension, littering and not having brake lights.