Tigers, Tide set for title-game rematch

January 8th, 2017

The talking is over. Now it’s time to play the game.



January 8, 2017 – 11:35 am
The talking is over. Now it’s time to play the game.

Seneca woman charged with exploiting vulnerable adult
January 7, 2017 – 12:26 am
A Seneca woman was arrested Thursday after police allege she opened a bank account in the name of a man she was providing home health care to and made several purchases in his name.

Snowing orange in Clemson
January 7, 2017 – 12:26 am
Dr. Nelson Vazquez, a hand specialist and occupational therapist for Clemson Sports Medicine and Rehab, said he was a longtime Miami Dolphins fan when he first moved to Clemson in 2008.

Tigers’ run nothing short of extraordinary
January 7, 2017 – 12:25 am
We know some of you couldn’t care less about Clemson playing for a national title, and many who read this won’t be pulling for the Tigers on Monday night.

Swearing-in marks Cook’s last as mayor, Cato’s first on council
January 7, 2017 – 12:24 am
Clemson Mayor J.C. Cook and Councilman Mark Cato represent opposite ends of the Clemson City Council spectrum.

Reviving a lost art
January 7, 2017 – 12:22 am
When Melinda Harbin was 15 years old, she took her first weaving class through her 4-H group.

How much more ugly can we take?
January 7, 2017 – 12:22 am
The once charming and quaint Clemson downtown is systematically being replaced of towers of ugly wooden boxes.

Making monthly resolutions to reach yearly goals
January 7, 2017 – 12:20 am
By Stephanie Jadrnicek
The Journal
SENECA — With 2017 well underway, most people are turning a new leaf with their New Year’s resolutions. But how can those new habits continue throughout the entire year?
Humane society offers pet safety tips for winter weather
January 7, 2017 – 12:20 am
As temperatures plummet, humans aren’t the only ones who suffer.

Clemson students look ahead to championship
January 7, 2017 – 12:20 am
As the Clemson football team readies to play for the national championship for the second time in as many years Monday night against Alabama, one of the top prevailing notions is that the Tigers are out to make history.