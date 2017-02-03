Dr. Nazanin Zinouri misses and worries about her dog, Dexter.
When Kevin Pope walked into the Westminster Depot to see a collection of his drawings hanging on the walls, he said he felt comfortable.
Tri-County Technical College officials gathered on an unusually warm winter morning Thursday to celebrate with Juneau Construction Company of Atlanta the next milestone in its $42 million Student Success Center set to open next year.
CLEMSON — Fresh off helping lead the Clemson football program to its first national championship in 35 years, the Tigers’ assistant coaches further enjoyed the spoils of victory Thursday morning as a slew of contract extensions and raises were announced.
Leesee Chastain has never missed a day of school.
As the city of Seneca continues its mission to revitalize the downtown area, planning director Ed Halbig informed city council Tuesday night a market study for the area could be coming down the line.
Oconee County Fire Chief Charlie King said firefighters quickly brought a backyard fire on Lake Hartwell under control Thursday. King said the wind caused a resident’s legal controlled burn to spread.
Terry Richard Gassaway, 39, was arrested by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of littering before he was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at 10:26 a.m. He was released later in the day on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.
South Carolina doesn’t have an official groundhog as far as we know, but Georgia’s Gen. Beauregard Lee awoke Thursday morning with his shadow nowhere to be found.
In attempting to discuss the issues of the day, I get frustrated with those who declare their opinions as fact. His or her opinion cites either a set of “facts,” or an interpretation of what they believe to be fact.