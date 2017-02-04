An Oconee native is off to the big leagues, and fittingly the pup’s name is Dabo.
Whether it’s trendy yard decor, plumbing parts or a pair of overalls, Tri-Star Imports on Wells Highway in Seneca probably has just what you need. And, as store manager Dennis Williams said, “If we ain’t got it, you don’t need it.”
River Road in Westminster, which runs along the Tugaloo River at Lake Hartwell, is looking a little nicer thanks to the boys at Fair Play Camp School.
CLEMSON — A big road win at Pitt last Sunday followed by a home conquest of Georgia Tech on Wednesday allowed Clemson (13-8, 3-6 ACC) to snap a losing skid and start a winning streak.
IVA — The Seneca Bobcats clinched the Western 3A region championship on Friday with a closer-than-expected 78-63 victory over the Crescent Tigers.
WALHALLA — The Walhalla Razorbacks boys and girls’ basketball teams celebrated senior night on Friday with a pair of wins over rival West-Oak.
Local historian Luther Lyle and the Sons of Confederate Veterans raised the Confederate flag to fly again in downtown Walhalla on Friday.
Arrests for February 4
Despite adding 47 public safety employees across the past decade, Oconee has reduced the tax burden on its residents over the same time span.
Clemson police have arrested a 19-year old woman who had been sought since last week in connection with what authorities said was the theft and use of credit cards by her and a co-defendant.