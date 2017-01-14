Array ( )
‘When I came up, I didn’t know nothing about Martin Luther King’

January 14th, 2017

Roosevelt Walker was in his 30s during the days of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.



Cans to commemorate CU national title
January 14, 2017 – 3:35 pm
CLEMSON — An estimated 65,000 Clemson Tiger fans were in attendance at Saturday’s parade celebration for the football team’s second national championship overall and first since 1981.

January 14, 2017 – 12:29 am
Seneca, Daniel winners in prep hoops
January 14, 2017 – 12:08 am
WALHALLA — The Seneca boys basketball team used a 20-point first quarter and strong defense throughout the game to defeat Walhalla 61-44 on Friday night on the Razorbacks’ home court. It was each team’s second region game, and Seneca improved to 2-0 in region play while Walhalla dropped to 0-2.

Tigers try to halt skid against No. 18 Cavaliers
January 14, 2017 – 12:03 am
Two weeks ago the Clemson men’s basketball team was 11-2 overall and coming off a road victory over Wake Forest, a contest that saw the Tigers score the game’s final 15 points in winning their ACC opener.

Dye decides to transfer from Clemson
January 14, 2017 – 12:01 am
There are a number of players who could step in and replace Wayne Gallman as Clemson’s featured running back in 2017.

Duke announces Festival of Trees winners
January 13, 2017 – 10:40 pm
Duke Energy’s World of Energy at Oconee Nuclear Station recently presented the Oconee Humane Society a $1,000 donation as the winner of its fourth annual Festival of Trees.

Westminster woman receives MLK diversity award
January 13, 2017 – 10:38 pm
Westminster resident Betty Johnson received the Greenville Hospital System MLK Diversity Leadership Individual Award on Friday.

Clemson to host free multimedia event at Brooks Center
January 13, 2017 – 10:35 pm
Next month, Clemson University will host The Langston Hughes Project’s “Ask Your Mama: Twelve Moods for Jazz” — a free multimedia event at the Brooks Center for the Performing Arts.

Councilman: Quilts could improve downtown Walhalla
January 13, 2017 – 10:35 pm
Walhalla City Council is considering expanding downtown beautification by lining Main Street with handcrafted quilts.

Blackwell offers economic updates
January 13, 2017 – 10:34 pm
Oconee Economic Alliance executive director Richard Blackwell updated the board of directors on the status of its projects Friday.