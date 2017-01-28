Array ( )
UpstateToday.com Upstate South Carolina's leading news and information web site | The Daily Journal, Daily Messenger, Upstate Lake Living, Golden Corner Shopper

DATA 122510

upstatetoday
Faces of downtown Seneca …

January 28th, 2017

The windows of a few of the vacant, downtown buildings are getting a face lift. Literally, large faces are beginning to line the glass of the windows.



Read Full Story
< |||| > 1 2 3 4 5
Faces of downtown Seneca …
January 28, 2017 – 12:45 am
Faces of downtown Seneca …

The windows of a few of the vacant, downtown buildings are getting a face lift. Literally, large faces are beginning to line the glass of the windows.

Pro-lifers march in Clemson
January 28, 2017 – 12:30 am
Pro-lifers march in Clemson

The word that each demonstrator mentioned over and over again during the March for Life in downtown Clemson on Friday was “life.”

High School basketball roundup
January 28, 2017 – 12:03 am
High School basketball roundup

Tristen Hudson couldn’t miss.

Clemson baseball has high hopes for 2017
January 28, 2017 – 12:01 am
Clemson baseball has high hopes for 2017

CLEMSON — Forty-four victories, an ACC Tournament championship and a NCAA regional host spot made Monte Lee’s first season as Clemson’s head baseball coach an unqualified success in 2016.

Clemson man back in Oconee to face charges
January 27, 2017 – 10:54 pm
Clemson man back in Oconee to face charges

Following his transfer from a state prison in Columbia, a Clemson man is back in Oconee County to face numerous charges, including two counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, stemming from an incident nearly two years ago in West Union.

Wagner pleased with growing staff at solicitor’s office
January 27, 2017 – 10:52 pm
Wagner pleased with growing staff at solicitor’s office

When the docket was released this week for the upcoming session of Oconee County’s Court of General Sessions, it took a little longer to read through than usual.

Duke powers SC with grants
January 27, 2017 – 10:41 pm
Duke powers SC with grants

Duke Energy powers South Carolina with more than just electricity. Last year, the utility company donated more than $2.8 million to nonprofit organizations throughout the state.

Oconee legislative delegation sets date for annual meeting
January 27, 2017 – 10:40 pm
Oconee legislative delegation sets date for annual meeting

The Oconee County Legislative Delegation announced Friday it has scheduled its annual meeting for Feb. 9. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Westminster Depot, according to Chairman Bill Sandifer.

Sheriff’s office seeks public’s help in shoplifting cases
January 27, 2017 – 10:38 pm
Sheriff’s office seeks public’s help in shoplifting cases

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two women and one man who are suspected of being involved in two separate shopliftings at Wal-Mart in Seneca last week.

Clemson PD seeking help in locating fraud suspect
January 27, 2017 – 10:36 pm
Clemson PD seeking help in locating fraud suspect

Chief Jimmy Dixon identified the woman as Vanesa Vasquez (Craig), 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. A flier has also been released by the Clemson Police Department that includes her photo.