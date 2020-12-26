OPINION

Famous last lines

December 25, 2020

Editor: The year is coming to an end as the last days rush by, so I thought why not write about last lines from famous movies?

Read More »

Celebrating the birth of Christ

December 24, 2020

Editor: Every evening around 6 p.m., my husband and I go outside to gaze at Saturn and Jupiter, which are presently in near-perfect alignment with our Earth and brightly visible to the naked eye in the Southwestern sky.

Read More »
The Journal