OPINION
You can still donate to a worthy charity
Willie: How can people say they have no money for rent, food, etc., and then spend millions on Christmas presents? I don’t get it.
May God bless your Christmas with joy and love
Willie says: To my dear readers: Merry Christmas! Warmest wishes for faith, hope and peace this Christmas.
Famous last lines
Editor: The year is coming to an end as the last days rush by, so I thought why not write about last lines from famous movies?
I can’t read minds
Willie: The U.S. Senate sent Trump a veto-proof defense bill and guess who wasn’t present for the vote?
Glad to see 2021
Editor: In thinking about the year 2020, then the year ahead, here are a few thoughts
Celebrating the birth of Christ
Editor: Every evening around 6 p.m., my husband and I go outside to gaze at Saturn and Jupiter, which are presently in near-perfect alignment with our Earth and brightly visible to the naked eye in the Southwestern sky.
