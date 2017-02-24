Clemson parks director to retire after 38 years

Posted on February 24, 2017

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

CLEMSON — Steve Figueroa has overseen the city of Clemson’s parks and recreation program for nearly four decades, playing a key role in the development of Nettles Park, the Central-Clemson Recreation Center and the town’s partnership with neighboring Central.

But after nearly four decades as executive director, Figueroa confirmed to The Journal recently that he will be retiring from those duties effective June 1.

Figueroa has spent 38 of his 40 years in the parks and recreation field in Clemson, having joined the city in 1979 after serving two years as assistant parks and rec director in Conway.

“It’s not an easy thing,” Figueroa said of the decision to retire. “There was a lot of planning and discussion and looking at where we were at financially. Janet (Figueroa’s wife) retired at the end of December, and we looked at it, and I just felt like this would be a good time to end it.

“There’s always going to be another project or another sport, so it’s kind of difficult to find the best time.”

During the past 38 years, Figueroa has seen the parks and rec program evolve in many ways. The growth of sports offered to children and youth and facilities to play the sports and provide activities are two of the biggest changes that come to mind.

Figueroa said Nettles Park, which boasts state-of-the-art baseball and softball fields and tennis courts, as well as a dog park and disc golf, the Central-Clemson Rec Center for basketball and the co-operation of the facility with the town of Central are just a few of the biggest changes witnessed.

“The parks and rec department and what we do has become a bigger component of the quality of life in Clemson,” Figueroa said. “(City) council and mayors’ support and administration has been key, and we’ve been able to grow a number of programs, facilities and participation. It’s become a more important piece of everyone’s quality of life in Clemson.”

The relationship Clemson enjoys with Central, which came about through the efforts of Figueroa and Central recreation director Tom Cloer, is another source of pride.

“Generally, people in the parks and rec field have similar common core beliefs, so it’s easy to cooperate and co-sponsor and work with other departments — not only Central, although it’s the closest one, but Liberty, Pickens, Six Mile and Seneca,” he said.

But Figueroa said the accomplishment he is most proud of is the relationships his department has developed with parents and participants.

“It’s really about the people — the relationships we’ve been able to establish, with parents seeing their children participating and getting to see the children have a good time,” Figueroa said. “We’ve built a lot of great facilities, a lot of great programs, had a lot of great tournaments here, but it’s about establishing those personal connections with the community.”

Certainly, the major achievements — whether it’s the offerings provided by the approximately 45-acre Nettles Park, the 18 years that the indoor rec center has been in operation or the fact those facilities feature “so many components for a town our size” — are something Figueroa thinks of often.

But he said he is also just as proud of some of the smaller accomplishments — whether that involves striping pickle ball lines on the tennis courts, with junior tennis lines on two of the courts, or the railroad wall beautification project along U.S. Highway 123 by the railroad depot.

During his remaining months at the helm, Figueroa said he also hopes to see more momentum for the Clemson Park renovation.

“I would like to see someone come in and champion that cause, taking it from the drawing board to completion,” Figueroa said. “We’re looking at a trail system that will connect and be incorporated into the Green Crescent Trail, with plans for construction of a new shelter and removal of the old restrooms. Construction of a multi-use field that would serve for baseball, soccer and also used for acoustical concerts and musical performances is also being examined.”

Filling the role of executive director, whose responsibilities include overseeing a combined a budget of approximately $1 million, including $260,000 for horticulture, and supervising a staff of nine, won’t be easy. But Figueroa feels city administrator Rick Cotton will find the right person.

The search process, Figueroa said, is one in which he plans to have minimal involvement.

Cloer said Figueroa would be greatly missed, adding that he has served as a mentor personally.

“I’ve been here going on 25 years, and their focus was initially adult sports, while Central’s focus was primarily youth sports,” Cloer said.

As the demographics of the area changed, Cloer said the two decided that both rec departments are better served by working together.

“This partnership has become very strong and recognized outside the area,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed working with Steve all these years and even now, as assistant town administrator, still enjoy talking to him about various things. I hate to see him go, but I know he’s put his time in and is ready to get away and enjoy his first grandchild.”

Cloer said the indoor rec center serves as another example of a partnership “that has been recognized nationally.”

“Central couldn’t have (funded) it, and it would have been a big strain on Clemson’s budget,” Cloer said. “But, together, we were able to make it happen. Other cities have looked on this as a model.”

Figueroa said while his post-retirement plans include traveling primarily instate, a visit to his soon to be 70-year-old brother is also set for later this year. But while he will soon end his day-to-day job responsibilities, the part-time duties of officiating high school basketball games will continue — at least for the immediate future.

“I plan to continue as long as my legs hold up,” Figueroa said.

