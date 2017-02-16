Late solicitor’s son honors mother with donation drive

Posted on February 16, 2017

By Eric Sprott

The Journal

SENECA — Remembered by family and friends as someone who worked to serve her community, Chrissy Adams did so both inside and outside the courtroom.

That much was inherently true in her role as the longtime solicitor of the 10th Judicial Circuit, while she was also involved in a bevy of philanthropic efforts throughout Oconee and Anderson counties.

For Adams, however, that all came to an end on Dec. 27, when at the age of 49 she succumbed after a lengthy battle with cancer, leaving behind her husband, Eddie, and their two sons, Gregory and James.

James, the youngest of the boys and a fourth-grade student at Northside Elementary School in Seneca, will celebrate his 10th birthday on Feb. 23. And though his first birthday without his mother may be difficult, James can take solace in the fact his mother would be beaming with pride on his big day.

That’s when officials from Safe Harbor will visit the school to collect the numerous items he has helped gather with a school-wide donation drive that he began — with the help of his teacher, Melissa Fletcher, and the school’s administration — to honor his late mother.

Adams was passionate about the work done by Safe Harbor — which helps victims of domestic violence in numerous facets — which made the decision easy for James to pick who would be the beneficiary of the drive.

“She didn’t really talk about it, but we knew she supported it,” James said Wednesday afternoon after organizing donations in the school’s cafeteria. “It’s just been really cool how much stuff has come in.

“I feel really happy — more people might have more stuff, so this could get a lot bigger still.”

The drive began Feb. 6 and will run through Feb. 22 before the pickup date the following day.

While he and his sons continue to grieve, Eddie Adams said he’s been blown away with his son’s effort, adding he knows his wife would be proud of James’ initiative.

“This has been his baby,” he said. “I was very proud of him when he came home and explained he talked to his teacher and wanted to do something in honor of his mom. He helped organize it, and I was just real excited for him.

“He’s been real excited about it, and I was just very proud of him.”

The same goes for Fletcher, who noted Adams was a friend of the school, attending numerous events for both children and volunteering for various events even after long days in court.

“As James’ teacher and school community, we wanted to do something for him that not only helped him cope with the death of his precious mother, but that also honored her memory,” she said. “In speaking with James and the family in the days following her death, we came up with the idea for the fundraiser for Safe Harbor.

“I know she would be proud to see how James is carrying on her legacy of service to others.”

Becky Callaham, the executive director of Safe Harbor, echoed Fletcher’s comments, remembering how Adams helped open an emergency domestic violence shelter in Oconee County and supported the organization’s efforts.

“Chrissy was a model to our community for how she took seriously her role as a public servant,” she said. “Her legacy will live on as a change agent in her role as solicitor and community leader, no doubt, but it is clear also that in her role as mother and wife, she instilled the values of service to her family.

“I can’t imagine the grief that the Adams family must be experiencing, but to take the torch of her passion for those who have been hurt and to carry it on while they are still hurting says so much about their integrity and grit.”

When asked if his mom would be proud of the work he’s doing, James could come up with only one word as he leaned back and looked skyward.

“Probably,” he said as a smile crossed his face.

Students can bring paper towels, paper plates, toilet paper, liquid hand soap and laundry and dishwasher detergent pods to their classrooms, or items can be dropped office in the school’s front office.

