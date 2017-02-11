Oconee deputy on leave following Saturday shooting

Posted on February 11, 2017

By Eric Sprott

The Journal

WALHALLA — An Oconee County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on administrative leave as the South Carolina Law Enforcement investigates the second of two shootings reported in the county early Saturday.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office reported two shootings, the first of which took place when multiple shots were fired into a home on Brock Road in the Westminster area. One victim was shot in the shoulder and transported by paramedics, and during the ensuing investigation the identity of the shooter was obtained.

Numerous warrants, including multiple counts of attempted murder, were sought around 2 a.m., and a perimeter was set up around the suspect’s home.

According to Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw, the suspect and a passenger — both of whom are white men — left the home in a vehicle, leading to a short pursuit.

After refusing to stop, the vehicle stopped in the middle of Blackjack Road near Greenfield Road, which is roughly three to four miles from the suspect’s home.

Crenshaw said shots were fired from inside the vehicle, and a deputy returned fire into the vehicle. Both the passenger and the suspect sustained gunshots wounds.

However, investigators believe the passenger was struck from gunfire inside the vehicle.

SLED is investigating how the suspect was shot.

“Due to the fact of the ongoing SLED investigation, the sheriff’s office will not be releasing any suspect-, victim- or deputy-involved information until SLED has determined it would not interfere in their investigation,” Crenshaw said. “The sheriff’s office has obtained arrest warrants against the suspect in the Brock Road shooting, and we will release that information once the investigation is complete.

“The deputy has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.”

Both the passenger and suspect were transported for treatment, and the sheriff’s office doesn’t believe the public is at risk.

esprott@upstatetoday.com | (864) 973-6681

Follow on Twitter @Journal_ESprott