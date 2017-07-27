Geren speaks at Oconee Dems event

Posted on July 27, 2017

By Justin Lee Campbell

The Journal

SENECA — Hours after the Senate voted to move forward with debate on a bill repealing the Affordable Care Act, House candidate Mary Geren told local Democrats on Tuesday Republicans could not be trusted to replace Obamacare with their own health care legislation.

Geren, a Democrat running for the Third Congressional District, said at a campaign event in Seneca true health care reform is not a priority for the Republican Party.

“How can we believe a group of people who have never in my entire life and beyond … had health care on their agenda or platform?” Geren asked a crowd of about 60 people at Waterford Pointe Club on Lake Keowee.

The Oconee County Democratic Party hosted Geren for a meet-and-greet event three hours after the Senate passed a motion on Capitol Hill to proceed with debating health care proposals by Republican leadership.

In dramatic fashion, Sen. John McCain of Arizona returned to the Senate floor following a diagnosis of brain cancer to help his fellow Republicans reach 50 votes.

Since Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska joined 48 Democrats in voting against the motion, Vice President Mike Pence broke the tie, allowing the Senate 20 hours of debate.

Rep. Jeff Duncan, whose seat Geren and fellow Democrat Hosea Cleveland are gunning for, gave his thoughts soon after the vote.

“Only in Washington is agreeing to begin a conversation considered an accomplishment,” a tweet from Duncan’s verified Twitter account said. “But progress is progress & I’ll take it #Repealthebill.”

A post on Duncan’s verified Facebook page Tuesday morning said the GOP has had “difficulty finding the ‘Goldilocks zone’” for a bill. The four-term congressman clarified the most recent effort to scrap Obamacare was “a clean repeal … with a vote on replacement at a later date.”

Duncan voted for a repeal-and-replace bill passed by the House in May axing the individual and employer mandates and giving states waivers to let insurers charge people with pre-existing conditions higher premiums if they have a period of no coverage.

The bill would fund high-risk pools for people with costlier medical conditions and allow people to purchase insurance across state lines, according to a bill summary.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office found the House bill would result in 24 million fewer people with health care by 2026.

Duncan spokesman Allen Klump told The Journal the congressman supported a previous replacement plan in 2013 and the Republican Study Committee’s replacement plan before his election to office in 2010.

“It is fair to say (the RSC plan) represents his preferred approach,” Klump said in an email.

Duncan expressed a mix of emotions on the health care debate Tuesday.

“Frustrated does not begin to describe the feelings up here, but I am hopeful that some kind of breakthrough can be made,” Duncan wrote, “and the Senate can begin debating this critical piece of the American People’s agenda.”

Geren, a professor at Tri-County Technical College, said Duncan’s support for repeal and replacement at a later date “bothers” her. Geren pointed out Republicans have yet to send a health care bill to the president’s desk despite having seven years to come up with a plan.

“How can you believe they are going to replace it at a later day when (Duncan) says it?” Geren asked supporters.

But Geren added she supports fixes to Obamacare, which she said is “absolutely not” perfect.

“I have always been in favor of universal health care, but (Obama) started the conversation,” Geren said.

Clemson University student and OCDP volunteer Kathy Ehlert told The Journal she believes the current debate on health care policy ushered by the passage of Obamacare is here to stay. Ehlert, who spoke with Geren at Tuesday’s event, predicted health care as an issue will have a “strong impact” on the 2018 midterm elections.

“Geren understands health care issues and the ridiculousness of what’s going on with health care bills in Congress now,” Ehlert said. “She wants to positively impact people’s lives.”

Ehlert, who campaigned for Hillary Clinton in 2016, said health care will remain an election issue until the country reaches a certain standard of coverage.

“I think that it’s going to be an important issue from now until we see the standard being affordable health care for all Americans,” she said. “It’s important to me because I don’t think someone’s socioeconomic status should indicate whether they get access to lifesaving care.”

A vote on a Republican proposal to repeal key measures of Obamacare without a replacement package failed Wednesday afternoon. Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott of South Carolina voted for the amendment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

