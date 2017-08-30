Clemson council hears ATAX funding recommendations

Posted on August 30, 2017

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

CLEMSON — The Clemson Accommodations Tax Committee presented its annual recommendations for tourism-related grants to city council members earlier this week, with $159,200 recommended for nine of the 14 organizations requesting funding.

“It’s a privilege to serve the city of Clemson and lead the ATAX committee,” chairman Herb Tyler told council. “There are very limited restrictions with this pile of money. These funds are for ‘heads in beds,’ which is defined as someone 50 miles away.”

ATAX recommended the Clemson Area Chamber of Commerce for the most grant funds, with the committee allotting $122,450 of the $163,000 requested.

“The chamber of commerce is designated to be the local tourism agency for the city of Clemson,” Tyler said.

Tyler said the Arts Center of Clemson was recommended for $10,000 of the $15,000 for one request and the entire $3,000 for a separate request, adding, “We have data that artists who stay here stay in local hotels.”

The Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, at $7,000 of the $12,745 requested, and Clemson Aquatic Team, $7,000 of the $16,124 requested, received the third-highest grant allocations, followed by T. Ed Garrison Arena, which received a recommendation of $6,000 of $6,330 requested, the Greater Clemson Music Festival, which had its full $2,000 request recommended, the Pendleton Historic Foundation, which was recommended for $1,000 of its $5,000 request, and Clemson Area FCA, which was recommended for $750 of $2,000.

Organizations that did not receive funding from ATAX included the U.S. Play Coalition, Clemson Area African-American Museum, Lake Hartwell Country, Agricultural Museum of South Carolina and the Oconee Conservatory of Fine Arts Upstate Heritage Quilt Trail.

“We use the guidelines that apply to the state code,” Tyler said. “The ultimate goal and benefit is to the people who live here, and we have to ask if (grant funding) is for public parties or private parties that would benefit. In other words, there are no neighborhood block parties (that can be funded).

“This is the exact same budget we had from last year, but we had a lot more people requesting (funds).”

Tyler said the committee is required to apply state law when making ATAX allocations in a way that there are no repercussions to the city.

“If these monies are not allocated by law, the state of South Carolina, when they audit you, will make you pay it back and audit you in the process,” he said. “It’s not an opinion, it’s ‘does this meet this.’”

In the case of the U.S. Play Coalition, Tyler added, “This is more of a private organization, and we cannot fund a conference for a private party.”

Mayor pro tem Tim Fowler said city council appreciates the hard work ATAX committee members put in each year to make the difficult decisions of allocating funds.

“Thank you for the time you and your committee put into going through these applications,” Fowler said.

