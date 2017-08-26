Coroner: Walhalla teen dead after falling from moving truck

Posted on August 26, 2017

The Journal staff

SENECA — A Walhalla teenager died early Saturday morning in the emergency department at Oconee Memorial Hospital after falling from the back of a moving pickup truck in the parking lot of a local store, emergency officials said.

Levi Lynn Pinion, 16, of Verner Street, Walhalla, died from a head injury at 3:40 a.m., about an hour after the incident occurred at the Wal-Mart store at 1636 Sandifer Blvd., Seneca, according to a news release from Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis.

S.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis said the 2000 Chevrolet truck was being driven by a 15-year-old through the parking lot when Pinion was thrown from bed of the truck.

Charges are pending in the incident, Hovis said.

A post mortem, or external exam, will be performed Sunday to assist with the death investigation, according to Addis.

The incident is being investigated by the S.C. Highway Patrol and Oconee County Coroner’s Office.