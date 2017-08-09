Director discusses need for upgrades in SDPC technology

Posted on August 9, 2017

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

PICKENS COUNTY — Upgrading internet speed and service capabilities in the School District of Pickens County was at the forefront of a recent presentation made by the district’s executive director of technology.

Barbara Nesbitt told school board trustees that a network infrastructure upgrade in the Accountability and Information Technology Services department was sorely needed. Upgrades to the network were included as line items in the district’s capital needs plan, and Nesbitt said speed and capacity are two of the district’s weakest areas when it comes to technology. She said improving wireless access points, switches, internet, data center, fiber, light or dark, and additional bandwidth over its wide-area network are keys to addressing those areas.

“Right now, our internet is provided from the state, and we basically have no control over it,” Nesbitt said. “If we wanted more internet, we couldn’t get it.”

Nesbitt said updating the district’s wireless access points is something that could take place and prove beneficial. While already located in a number of schools, the technology director said they are “getting long in the tooth.”

“Just upgrading these will give us three times the amount of speed in our network,” she said.

Nesbitt said she would like to see the district improve upon computer switches, which are “anywhere from four to 10 years old.”

“The typical lifespan is five years out from bid for E-Rate funding,” Nesbitt said, adding that they are also included in the district’s capital needs plan.

Nesbitt said the third area she would like to see improved upon is to get more internet service into the district.

“Right now, we get two (gigabytes) provided by the state,” she said. “We would like to have more than that. A district our size is recommended for 32 gigs. There is more robust, high-capacity internet needed — you need to put all your services on a high-speed internet ring.”

The technology director said she would also like to see a data center that would allow access for the district to multiple networks. That way, Nesbitt said if a particular internet provider is down, it would be switched to another until the one that is not operational is able to respond.

“This is bringing more internet as we’re becoming more one to one and teachers are depending more on the internet,” Nesbitt said. “When teachers plan to use technology and it goes down, it’s a big deal. They planned a lesson, a test or something and they need to use it.”

Nesbitt said the district is currently unable to broadcast a video from one site to another without having to manipulate the traffic.

By spending $200,000 every five years on schools, Nesbitt said one server could be allotted per school and that nearly a million dollars could be saved over a 15-year period.

“This (savings) isn’t going to come in one year —it’s going to take a little time,” she said.

Nesbitt said the district is looking into two types of E-Rate funding for the upgrades — Category I, in which there is no funding limit applied, and Category II, which has funding limited to $2.4 million, if applied. The funding ratio for E-Rate is 70-30, with federal funding at 70 percent and the school district handling the remaining 30 percent.

Nesbitt will formally present a cost-benefit analysis to the school board sometime in the next several months.

