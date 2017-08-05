Walhalla tops Daniel in Golden Corner Jamboree

Posted on August 5, 2017

By Andrew Wheaton

The Journal

After a long summer, high school football has finally returned to the Upstate. On Saturday night, Seneca High School hosted the Bojangles Golden Corner Football Jamboree, which featured four Mountain Lakes schools in action.

Each exhibition “game” consisted of two, 12-minute quarters, just enough time to whet the appetite of fans wearing all colors.

The West-Oak Warriors were the first to take the field and found themselves in a battle with the Palmetto Mustangs. West Oak struggled from the start both offensively and defensively and eventually fell by a final score of 19-0.

“We did a few things right tonight and we did a few things wrong. Unfortunately, the mistakes we made bit us for the three touchdowns,” Warriors coach Josh Pierce said. “I have a positive outlook for this year. The biggest thing for us is staying healthy in all the right positions.”

The next game featured an interesting matchup between the Daniel Lions and Walhalla Razorbacks. In shocking fashion, the Class 3A Razorbacks were able to down the Class 4A Lions, 3-0, on a 37-yard field goal by Patrick Nations as time expired. The Razorbacks erupted in celebration when the referees raised their arms, to no surprise of head coach Padgett Johnson.

“Any success we have, we have to celebrate,” Johnson said. “We’ve been preaching to these guys that their best is good enough to compete with anybody on our schedule. We’ve worked hard and the team has responded.

“It’s an exhibition, it’s a half of football, but we’ll take it.

In a game with few offensive highlights, Walhalla quarterback Chris Meadors provided a moment of excitement with a weaving 55-yard run early in the game.

Johnson was excited when talking about his athletic field general after the win.

“It’s nice to have a guy who can make you look good when the play breaks down,” Johnson said. “He’s a special player and he’s going to put up big numbers this year.”

Walhalla will play another exhibition on Tuesday before opening their regular season against West-Oak on August 18.

The finale of the night featured the homestanding Seneca Bobcats, who faced off with visiting Belton-Honea Path. Seneca was unable to move the ball for most of the game and could not crack the scoreboard, falling 14-0.

For Seneca coach Hal Capps, however, the final score was not the most important takeaway from Saturday.

“The number one thing we were looking for was who was going to hustle, who’s going to play hard, who’s all-in,” Capps said. “We know we’re going to make some mental mistakes but we want to have fewer and fewer every week. We have a lot of things to work on and I love playing good football teams because we find out what we’re made of.”

Seneca will open their regular season against Berea on August 18.