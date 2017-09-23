Clemson starts slow but beats Boston College, 34-7

Posted on September 23, 2017

By Alex Maminakis

The Journal

CLEMSON — It wasn’t pretty, but the No. 2 Clemson Tigers took care of business on Saturday.

Clemson used 27 unanswered fourth quarter points to defeat Boston College at Memorial Stadium, 34-7. The Tigers (4-0, 2-0 ACC)) didn’t score until the 5:56 mark of the second quarter when quarterback Kelly Bryant found the end zone from 11 yards out, and led just 7-0 at halftime, but Clemson put the game away late after Boston College (1-3, 0-2 ACC) tied it at 7-7 in the third quarter.

“I thought the fourth quarter was Clemson football as far as how we complemented each other,” head coach Dabo Swinney said. “To run the ball for 342 yards, you’re gonna win a lot of football games that way.

“The football game is four quarters for a reason, and we took it over.”

Clemson collected 482 yards of total offense on Saturday, the majority of which came on the ground. Tavien Feaster got the start at running back for the Tigers and ran 20 times for 73 yards. But it was freshman Travis Etienne who led the team in rushing with 113 yards on nine carries, including two fourth quarter touchdowns of 50 yards and 10 yards. Bryant added a four-yard touchdown run in the fourth, and Adam Choice found the end zone from six yards out to open the scoring in the final quarter.

“It felt great, best experience I’ve had so far,” Etienne said of his performance in front of the home crowd. “Just going out there and being able to make big plays for my team when we need them…(co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott) put me in the right spot to do that.”

Clemson had 222 yards of offense at halftime and had trouble putting together offensive drives, partly because of field position. Four of the Tigers’ first six drives started inside their own 10-yard line. Swinney acknowledged that field position was a big factor for the offense, but also that the Clemson defense did its part in holding the Eagles to 97 rushing yards and 141 passing. The Tigers’ stops on defense gave the offense time to find a rhythm.

“The biggest thing we talk about is playing complementary team football, so we felt like we weren’t doing that the first couple of quarters,” said defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who had four tackles in the game. “To see the offense come back out in full blast and show what they can do — the second half was great.

“To see them come out and do that in the second half, that was really good. That’s what we want to see.”

Kendall Joseph led the way on defense for the Tigers with 12 tackles, followed by Tanner Muse with nine, and the Tiger defense recorded two interceptions. Boston College finished with just 12 first downs to Clemson’s 27.

Bryant ran 22 times for 106 yards and completed 17-of-26 pass attempts for 140. He also threw two interceptions. Hunter Renfrow led the receiving corps with six catches for 53 yards — one of seven receivers to catch a pass.

The fans inside Death Valley Saturday didn’t watch the prettiest game, and some were vocal about their frustrations through the first three quarters, but Clemson got the job done.

“At the end of the day we’re 4-0. We’re battle tested,” Swinney said. “We responded. It’s not always gonna be perfect.”

The Tigers know they’re going to get every opponent’s best effort being the reigning national champions, but Bryant said Saturday’s performance, especially late, shows the resilience and the ability to stay focused on the task at hand.

“It says a lot about our team,” Bryant said. “We pulled it through, got a bunch of big plays. That just says a lot about our team. It may not be pretty, but we’re gonna keep playing.”