Disaster agencies, churches work to help hurricane victims

Posted on September 6, 2017

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

Emergency agencies and local churches are monitoring the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana, awaiting a call to respond to any help needed.

Pickens County emergency management director Denise Kwiatek said South Carolina asked counties if they had swiftwater rescue teams available. But Kwiatek added that before any could be deployed, they were informed they were no longer in need.

“It’s a possibility they’ll ask for more if needed,” Kwiatek said.

If a team had been formed, Kwiatek said it would have involved multiple counties throughout the state.

“It could have been three or four from our county and some from others,” she said.

Meanwhile, David Shirley, director of missions for the Beaverdam Baptist Association, which includes more than 60 Baptist churches in Oconee County, said no associations or State Baptist Convention disaster relief teams have been deployed for now.

“We are expecting a call out however when the rains subside and the floodwaters recede,” Shirley told The Journal. “Our association has two disaster relief teams — a chainsaw team and a Mud Out team. The Southern Baptist Convention does the call outs now, since Hurricane Sandy hit New Jersey (in 2012) starting with the bordering states and then working their way out depending upon the severity of the disaster.”

Gary Hollingsworth, executive director and treasurer of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, said the convention’s disaster relief leadership team is staying in close contact with Texas Baptist leaders.

“We anticipate opportunities to go once we have been given clearance for volunteer teams to enter the area,” Hollingsworth said.

Father Bill Hearne, pastor of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Seneca and St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Walhalla, has confirmed the churches will take up a special collection this weekend to support relief efforts, according to St. Paul member Steve Finger.

“He will ask parishioners to be generous remembering how flooding affected South Carolina recently,” Finger said.

The Rev. Nancy Morris, pastor of Seneca Presbyterian Church, said the national Presbyterian Church has a skilled and experienced response organization called Presbyterian Disaster Assistance and suggests that members send donations through them.

“They have skilled teams ready to deploy as soon as the conditions allow and will also coordinate teams of volunteers for future efforts,” Morris said. “They work especially with PC-USA presbyteries and congregations in the area and stay behind for the long, long, long haul when the news crews have all gone home.”

PDA, according to its website, continues to be in touch with presbytery leadership in New Covenant, Mission and South Louisiana Presbyteries, and national response teams are being deployed into the affected regions when deemed safe to do so.

Sheryl Cherry, of St. Mark United Methodist Church, said Bishop L. Jonathan Holston, resident bishop of the South Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church, is calling on South Carolinians to help make a difference in response to the devastation wrought by Hurricane Harvey.

Cherry said St. Mark by praying for the safety of those affected by the storm and those “working tirelessly to provide relief after Harvey.” She said donations can be made by making checks out to “Saint Mark UMC” and in the “for” line writing “UMCOR Advance (#901670),” which allows the United Methodist Committee on Relief to respond quickly and appropriately to emergencies. She also added those interested in helping can build and donate relief kits for disaster survivors or assemble health kits and cleaning bucket kits, which should be brought to the church no later than Sept. 17.

“Anyone who doesn’t want to build the kits can help keep relief supplies in stock through their donations,” Cherry said.

UMCOR is a prominent worldwide emergency relief organization that is a nonprofit agency of the United Methodist Church. Since 1940, the organization has served people in almost 100 countries around the world and is designed so that 100 percent of all donations are channeled directly to the earmarked project or relief effort.

Cherry added that the South Carolina Conference is always in need of more trained early response teams, which go in after a disaster and help begin the cleanup process.

“People must be trained and certified by the conference before they can be deployed to work in disaster response efforts,” she said, adding the next class is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 7 at Zion United Methodist Church in Anderson. More information is available by contacting Mark Springer at (864) 367-8047 or masprin@bellsouth.net.

Hollingsworth, who recently returned from a training session with hundreds of South Carolina Disaster Relief workers, said financial gifts for disaster relief can also be given by clicking on the “Donate to Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Efforts” button on the South Carolina Baptist Convention website.

“It will lead you through the exact steps in order to make a donation,” Hollingsworth said, pointing out that 100 percent of what is given through the South Carolina Baptist Convention will go directly toward relief efforts.

goliver@upstatetoday.com | (864) 973-6687

Follow on Twitter @JournalGO