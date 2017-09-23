Fire damages Oconee law enforcement center

Posted on September 23, 2017

By Eric Sprott

The Journal

WALHALLA — Fire broke out Saturday evening at the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office’s Law Enforcement Center in Walhalla, damaging an older part of the building, according to Sheriff Mike Crenshaw.

The sheriff said no one was hurt in the blaze, which was reported around 5:30 p.m. He said the affected area of the building is used primarily by the uniform patrol division and that the cause of the fire was unknown in the hours after the blaze.

“The building is not a total loss or anything like that,” Crenshaw said. “We’ve gone ahead and requested that (the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division) investigate the cause.”

The full extent of the damage was not known Saturday night.

