Three killed in wreck near Walhalla High

Posted on September 23, 2017

By Eric Sprott

The Journal

WALHALLA — A head-on collision involving two vehicles near Walhalla High School on Saturday evening claimed three lives, Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis announced in a news release.

The names and ages of the deceased — two from North Carolina and one from Georgia — will not be released until Sunday or Monday, according to Addis, who is working to notify the families of the victims.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the wreck — on S.C. Highway 11 at Austin Edwards Road — was reported at 6:10 p.m. In addition to the three victims, a fourth person — from North Carolina — was airlifted from the scene to Greenville Memorial Hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

The SCHP continues to investigate the incident.

—

esprott@upstatetoday.com | (864) 973-6681