Bryant, Tigers get back on track in win

Posted on October 29, 2017

By Eric Sprott

The Journal

CLEMSON — After getting some much-needed time to rest the ankle he injured three weeks earlier, Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant returned to his early season form Saturday night against Georgia Tech.

And with their quarterback healthy — and their defense turning in a stellar performance to boot — the No. 7 Tigers find themselves back on track as they look to make a run to the College Football Playoff with a 24-10 triumph over the Yellow Jackets.

Bryant, who injured his ankle against Wake Forest on Oct. 7, only to reinjure it and eventually leave the Tigers’ ensuing 27-24 loss at Syracuse on Oct. 13 after suffering a concussion, looked strong Saturday following his team’s bye week. He finished 22-of-33 passing for 207 yards and two scores, while he added 12 rushes for 67 to pace Clemson’s ground attack on a wet, sloppy night at Memorial Stadium.

“I think for him, he has to be in his element to be able to go play his best,” Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said of Bryant. “When he’s out there feeling confident in his protection and having confidence in his ankle to be able to pull it down and run, that makes him a dynamic guy and hard to stop.”

After Georgia Tech (4-3, 3-2 ACC) fumbled the ball away on its opening possession, the Tigers (7-1, 5-1) wasted little time getting going offensively, as Bryant connected with Deon Cain, who hauled in the pass at the 30-yard line, then spun past a Yellow Jacket defender down the left sideline to put his team on the scoreboard less than three minutes into the contest.

“I was feeling like I was back to my usual self,” Bryant said. “During the week, I was trying not to do overdo it, but I wanted to push myself at the same time.”

Late in the first quarter, Bryant went on to connect with tight end Milan Richard for his first career touchdown — which came from 20 yards out and in front of his famous uncle, Herschel Walker, who was watching from the stands — to give the Tigers all the scoring they needed en route to the win.

“We talked about attacking right out of the gate,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “I didn’t care of it rained or whatever, that wasn’t going to change how we played the game. We wanted to stay aggressive … and we gave Kelly a lot of flexibility tonight with what he could do.”

“Everyone took that performance up at Syracuse personally, so everybody wanted to get back out on the field and play,” Elliott added.

For Richard, the score was a sweet one, and he was happy to have his quarterback back at full strength following his premature exits from the Tigers’ last two games.

“It was huge,” he said of Bryant’s return to form. “Coach Swinney always says our best players have to play well, and with him being one of our best players, it’s important he’s full speed every time we touch the field.”

The Clemson defense, meanwhile, didn’t allow Georgia Tech to find the end zone until there were less than five minutes to play. The Tigers held the Yellow Jackets to just 230 yards — 198 of which came on the ground — and had eight players combine for 11 tackles for loss and four sacks.

“Georgia Tech was third in the country with around 300 yards rushing per game coming into tonight, and we held them to under 200 yards,” Swinney said. “Our defense was awesome…guys did a great job.”

“I think it comes from how we prepare for them,” Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant added. “We prepare great each year whenever we play them. Our coaches do a good job with us … .great planning to go out there and play plays and stop their offense.”

With the win, Clemson now turns it attention to next Saturday, when it’ll travel to face N.C. State, with the winner set to be firmly in the driver’s seat in the Atlantic Division.

“It’s tremendous, and anytime you go to somebody else’s house, you have to be prepared,” Richard said. “N.C. State is playing well right now, and they have a great defense, so it’s exciting to dive into a new challenge.”

The game will kickoff at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., at 3:30 p.m. and be televised by ABC.

Clemson 24, Georgia Tech 10

GT 3 0 0 7 — 20

CU 14 7 3 0 — 24

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

CU — Cain 38 pass from Bryant (Spence kick), 12:51

GT — King 25 field goal, 4:53

CU — Richard 20 pass from Bryant (Spence kick), 1:56

Second Quarter

CU — Etienne 2 run (Spence kick), 3:26

Third Quarter

CU — Spence 29 field goal

Fourth Quarter

GT — Marshall 22 run (King kick), 4:43

TEAM STATISTICS

GT CU

First Downs 10 21

Total Yards 230 428

Passing Yards 32 207

Com-Att-Int 3-13-0 22-33-0

Rushes-Yards 43-198 45-221

Fumbles-Lost 3-1 4-1

Penalties-Yards 2-20 4-45

Punts-Avg. 9-46.9 7-38.9