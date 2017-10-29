Clemson defense slows down Georgia Tech

Posted on October 29, 2017

By Alex Maminakis

The Journal

CLEMSON — At one point in the third quarter on Saturday night, Christian Wilkins and Austin Bryant were ‘swag surfin’’ together on the defensive line, dancing in tandem as the Georgia Tech offense huddled up across from them.

It was that kind of night for the Clemson defense against the Georgia tech triple option offense — stifling a Yellow Jackets team that had been averaging 372.8 rushing yards per game and holding them to 198 in Death Valley.

“This week we wanted to get back to what Clemson defense is all about, and I think we did that by being physical, playing fast and just doing our jobs,” Bryant said.

The Tigers’ defense finished the game with 80 total tackles, four sacks, 11 tackles for loss by eight different players, three forced fumbles and just three third-down conversions, the fewest they have given up this year.

At the end of the first half, with Clemson leading 21-3, Georgia Tech running back KirVonte Benson had 120 rushing yards, while the Yellow Jacket offense had 110 total net yards, and Benson was the only Tech player with positive yardage.

Linebacker Tre Lamar led the Tigers’ defense with 11 tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss. Van Smith and Kendall Joseph each had nine tackles, and Dorian O’Daniel had seven.

“After Syracuse, we really wanted to get back,” Lamar said. “And so having this win underneath our belt and knowing we can respond to a loss like that really gives a lot of confidence to our team.”

Stopping the option

Clemson has now won five of its last six games against Georgia Tech since Brent Venables took over as defensive coordinator in 2012, and in the last three meetings the Tiger defense has found answers to stopping the Yellow Jacket offense.

Over the last two years, Georgia tech had just 83 yards on the ground per game against the Tigers and averaged just over two yards per rush.

Saturday night, Georgia Tech was able to rush for 198 yards and 4.6 yards per rush, but 99 of those yards came on three long runs and, most importantly, only one late run found the end zone.

“Our guys were locked in and just have a tremendous amount of pride and they recognized the challenge and really just responded,” Venables said of his defense. “Our last outing wasn’t really reflective of who we are. It’s good to see that, at least for a week, it was an aberration, and they got back on track and really played very well. Proud of them.”

O’Daniel shines again

Linebacker Dorian O’Daniel has gotten a hang of stopping the triple option. The graduate senior already had 26 career tackles in 140 plays with six tackles for loss and two sacks in his first three games against the Yellow Jackets. On Saturday, O’Daniel added to those totals with seven tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss, capping off his career of disrupting the Georgia Tech offensive scheme.

“I don’t think it was necessarily me, more so it was everyone else just doing their job,” O’Daniel said. “Georgia Tech is a team that forces you to execute, and if you don’t execute you’ll get exposed…Just trusting the next guy to do his job and me doing my part just worked out.”

Venables pointed out that O’Daniel has a good combination of mental and physical traits that makes him so effective against the triple option.

“He’s athletic and he’s got good instincts for it. He’s got a good understanding and instincts of spacing and the technique that goes along with it,” Venables said. “He’s hard to handle on that perimeter.”