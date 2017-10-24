Equipment manager seeks engineering future

Posted on October 24, 2017

By Alex Maminakis

The Journal

CLEMSON — Bernard Harmon sits alone, studying in a small white room in Freeman Hall on campus at Clemson University, a few hours before his next engineering exam. After that, it’s off to football practice.

The 21-year-old sports an orange Clemson shirt and has notes and books scattered across the table surrounding his laptop. He’s familiar with this room — he studies here a lot. Well, when he finds the time to, at least.

Bernard is a student equipment manager for the Clemson Tigers football team, and has been for four years now. After originally coming to Clemson with the idea of walking on to the football team, he decided to stick to equipment manager — a position that still receives a scholarship.

But football wasn’t the reason Bernard, a three-sport athlete in high school, came to Clemson. He wants to be an engineer.

“After going through my four years of high school, I learned that I love math, so I wanted to get an engineering degree, and Clemson has a better engineering degree. So that’s how I decided on Clemson,” Bernard said. “I’m mainly here for my education.”

Bernard is an industrial engineering major, and balancing his football work schedule and the demands of his engineering courses is not easy. But he does it, and he’s also picked up a job at night driving for Uber and Lyft to earn some extra money.

Tony Elliott, Clemson’s co-offensive coordinator, can relate to Bernard’s busy schedule — Elliott himself was an industrial engineering major while playing football for Clemson. He was the one who recruited Bernard out of Timberland High School in St. Stephen to join the football program — in any capacity — and from the beginning he knew that Bernard wanted to pursue an engineering degree.

Since then, Elliott’s been there to help.

“He’s the type of young man that you’re willing to lend your name to, because you know all he’s gonna do is exceed the expectations,” Elliott said of Bernard. “That’s what it’s about — paying it forward. A young man who comes from a similar situation and background as I do, who’s really trying to change the course of his family and his future. So anything I can do to help him, I’m there for him.”

Bernard admires the hard work and dedication that Elliott has given throughout his life to get where he is today. Elliott did spend some time after college utilizing his engineering degree and working in the field before turning to coaching, and Bernard knows Elliott can be a valuable resource when he’s looking for his next step after school.

“He helps me a lot with trying to network with some people,” Bernard said. “I even asked him a question about an answer that I got wrong on my homework, (and) he was like, ‘Boy, I haven’t seen that in a long time.’ But yeah, he helps me out a lot.

“I’ve always seen him be a hard worker, I’ve always seen how hard he works, and now I understand why. It’s pushing me even further.”

In his role as an equipment manager, Bernard works alongside Elliott with the team’s running backs, setting up drills on the field for practice or pregame routines. As one of 16 equipment managers, there’s a lot of work that goes into Bernard’s job, both on the field and behind the scenes.

“If it’s a Monday after a game, that’s when we start cleaning cleats, helmets, shoulder pads and putting that stuff back. What I do is distribute, organize and clean all equipment for football,” Bernard said of his duties with the Tigers. “I’m with the running backs, and during practice we set up all of coach Elliott’s drills that he needs for the running backs. Just a bunch of stuff that we do during practice, and setting up the fields for practice and the games.”

A typical day for Bernard is jam-packed with classes, football practice and studying, when he finds the time. He’s a self-proclaimed laid-back guy, though, and has his schedule down pat.

“After class I head straight to the football field to either work out or do some more studying, just to catch up on my classes. And then around 1 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays we have to go into work to start cleaning up everything from the games or getting things prepared for the games,” Bernard said. “Then after that I have to go back to class, on Tuesdays and Thursdays 3:30 to 4:45 p.m., and on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 to 6:15 p.m.

“After class, I come back to work. Usually they’re finishing up practice, so we have to clean up everything. And then after that I go home. If I don’t go straight home, that’s when I do Uber and Lyft to try to get some extra money.”

It’s a busy life, but Bernard enjoys it all and is working hard to graduate in December 2018. The former high school running back and linebacker had offers to play college football at Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, The Citadel and Newberry College, but chose to come to Clemson to focus on his pursuit of an engineering degree, and Elliott’s offer of being a part of the football program as well sweetened the deal.

“He’s done nothing but exceed expectations,” Elliott said. “He’s an unbelievable worker, very, very unselfish, manages his time well. I’m still hard on him. He wanted to play football, and I kind of talked him out of it. I knew for his future, and what he’s trying to accomplish, the best thing for him was to stay in that engineering program.”

Bernard has a strong support system of not only Elliott, but also his mother back home, who has been very supportive of Bernard and his two siblings since their father left when Bernard was 5 years old. Bernard’s brother is a wrestler at Allen University, and his sister is a volleyball player. His girlfriend, who he met in middle school, is also there for him every day.

Bernard stays humble in everything he does, but a lot of times he has to turn down invitations from friends to keep his head down and focus on his work. Soon enough, though, it will all pay off.

“They’ll know when they see how successful I do become in the future how much work I have put in,” he said.