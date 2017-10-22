SDOC official says employee count remains consistent

Posted on October 22, 2017

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

WALHALLA — A School District of Oconee County official begs to differ with the longstanding argument that school districts are top-heavy with administration and lacking in teaching positions.

SDOC assistant superintendent of human resources Earnestine Williams told school board trustees at their recent work session the percentages have been consistent in recent years.

“We still maintain a consistent 7.5 percent at the district office and 92 percent at the school level for the past three years,” Williams said. “Less than 10 percent of our employees work at the district office.”

In her report, Williams said there are a total of 1,550 employees in the school district, with 1,433 in the schools and 117 in the district office. She said the total does not include 300 active substitute teachers.

“This report reflects the district’s commitment to the classroom by being as lean and efficient as possible with resources to make sure teachers are in the classroom for students,” she said. “So there are less at the district (office) and more at the schools.”

In 2015-16, Williams said there were 1,464 employees in the schools, or 92.42 percent, versus 120 district office employees, or 7.58 percent. In 2016-17, there were 1,443 school employees, or 92.44 percent compared to 118 district office employees, or 7.56 percent.

While employee numbers varied slightly per school over a three-year period, including this year, the assistant superintendent said dramatic drops at Walhalla High School — which saw an employee reduction from 128 last year to 102 this year — and Walhalla Middle School, an increase from 94 to 117, were explainable.

“These changes were due to changing the bus office locations,” she said.

Williams said the number of full-time employees matches closely with student enrollment numbers, and some numbers changed due to relocation of programs or adding programs. This year’s changes included the naming of all elementary schools as Title I schools, whereas in the past only Blue Ridge, James M. Brown and Orchard Park elementaries had that distinction. With those changes came increases in the number of full-time employees.

But Williams cautioned that the numbers presented this month may “look a little different next month.”

“The report reflects hires at the beginning of the year,” Williams said. “Numbers may be changed due to the position not being filled at that time. Numbers are based on the time of year, and other vacancies throughout the year could alter the numbers later.”

