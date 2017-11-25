Central police officers to get raises next month

Posted on November 25, 2017

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

CENTRAL — Effective Dec. 1, Central police officers will be getting a bump in salary that town officials hope will entice them to stay on board.

Town council approved a pay increase last week from $12.50 per hour to $13.50 per hour for uncertified officers, while certified officers will start at $15 per hour.

“It’s just to keep us competitive with our competition, to make (officers) want to at least fulfill their obligation,” Central administrator Phillip Mishoe said.

Mishoe said council has been looking into making the salary of its police officers competitive with surrounding agencies.

Since Khristy Justice took over as Central’s police chief, the department has been open to hiring uncertified officers and sending them to the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in Columbia “so we could mold them,” Mishoe said.

“We just wanted good, quality people who wanted to be police officers,” he said.

But Mishoe said those same officers are being recruited by other agencies while at the academy, leading to the decision to make the pay more competitive.

“An uncertified officer would spend six months to a year with us while waiting to go to the academy, so I’m willing to invest $28,000 for an officer, and if they spend two to three years with us and then leave, I’m fine with it,” he said.

Mishoe said he wanted to ensure that if the town hired a certified officer with experience that it was reflected in their pay and that longevity also factored in.

“It’s becoming more and more difficult to recruit good officers,” Mishoe said. “People don’t want to become police officers anymore. We saw this coming three or four years ago, and that’s what we’re running into. We don’t want to hire warm bodies — we want to hire good people who are a good reflection on the community.”

If a police officer decides to go to another agency within their first two years, that agency is responsible for paying their cost for attending the police academy. Mishoe said that while many agencies formerly didn’t want to deal with that, the fact that it’s becoming more difficult to fill law enforcement positions is changing their attitude.

“They’re thinking ‘I can pick up this guy for $7,000 or pay this guy six months to a year before they go to the academy,” Mishoe said. “I’m paying $28,000 and they’re paying $7,000, so I’m still $21,000 in the hole.”

Justice said the pay increase “is a work in progress.”

“It’s not where it’s completely competitive, but it is moving in the right direction,” Justice said. “Council seems to want to make this a priority for officer retention. Several years ago, when you sent someone to the academy, you got two solid years, and now you’re lucky if you get six months.”

Justice said the $7,000 cost of sending an officer to the academy is based on their hourly salary of 84 hours every two weeks, the cost of uniforms and ballistic vests. The normal wait for law enforcement agencies to send an officer to the academy is a little more than a year.

Justice admits the past two years “have been incredibly difficult” to get and retain recruits.

“Once an agency hires an officer and sends them to the academy, there’s no agency that wouldn’t hire them,” Justice said.

