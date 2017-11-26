Clemson topples South Carolina in state showdown

Posted on November 26, 2017

By Alex Maminakis

The Journal

COLUMBIA — It was chippy, but it wasn’t close.

No. 3 Clemson rolled into a hostile Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday and dominated rival No. 24 South Carolina, 34-10, to earn its fourth straight win in the Palmetto State series — win No. 100 for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

The Tigers (11-1) out-gained the Gamecocks (8-4) in total yards 469-207, and Kelly Bryant threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns, both to Hunter Renfrow, to lead Clemson to victory in Columbia.

“Well, that was fun,” Swinney said after the win. “Really happy for our team, really happy for our staff, and certainly for our fans. We all know how important this game is. It’s great to be state champs, that’s for sure.”

Swinney noted after the game that this season the first time in the history of Clemson that the Tigers have gone on the road and beat four ranked teams in the regular season.

Clemson struck first in the first quarter when Ryan Carter intercepted Jake Bentley and returned it 12 yards for the score after the Tigers downed a Will Spiers punt at the 1-yard line. It was the first pick six for Clemson against South Carolina since 2006.

“We thought we were pretty much in his head from there,” Carter said of his interception’s affect on Bentley.

“All I was thinking was, ‘Man, I better not drop this ball.’ It definitely caught me off guard a little bit, because I didn’t think he’d throw it that easily, but I’ll take a play like that any day.”

Tavien Feaster added a one-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter, and Renfrow caught a four-yard scoring pass, on which the extra point was missed, to give the Tigers a 20-0 halftime lead.

Any Gamecocks’ comeback hopes in the second half were quickly extinguished when Renfrow caught a Bryant pass on the first play of scrimmage in the third quarter and took it 61 yards for the score, shedding multiple Gamecocks on his way — the longest play of Renfrow’s career.

The route was on, indeed.

“It means a lot to me (to score twice), but for me I’m just so proud of the way we played and came into this environment,” Renfrow said. “The defense helped us out early and got a big score, and I’m just so proud.”

Renfrow finished the game with four catches for 75 yards and the two scores.

“Hunter Renfrow, two touchdowns — it’s just that time of year,” Swinney added. “He just seems to come up big in these type of games. What a great night for him.”

Freshman Tee Higgins continued to show out for the Tigers as well, leading Clemson in receiving with three catches for 84 yards. Fellow freshman Travis Etienne led Clemson in rushing with 41 yards and one score.

The Tigers’ defense limited South Carolina to 81 rushing yards and Bentley to 16 completions for 126 yards, including a late fourth quarter touchdown. The Tigers got one sack, five tackles for loss and two crucial interceptions.

“I’m extremely disappointed,” South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said. “There were some simple things that we needed to do well in this game, and we did not. Offensively, it was hard to get anything going until late, so I’m disappointed with that. Their front four affected us in the run and pass game. We give them credit for that. We just got beat.”

Clemson gained 27 first downs Saturday to South Carolina’s 10 and was called for just two penalties, to South Carolina’s nine.

The loss was a sour way for the Gamecocks to end what was an otherwise successful regular season, while the 11-1 Tigers dance their way to next week’s ACC Championship showdown with No. 2 Miami.

Clemson’s senior class is now 49-6 over its four years, and Saturday’s win tied the Clemson and ACC record for wins in a four-year period.

For Dorian O’Daniel, that means a lot. But not more so than never losing to the Gamecocks.

“It means a lot to come in and not lose to South Carolina for my four years. I’m proud of this senior class and how we played tonight,” O’Daniel said. “We imposed our will, and we had fun doing it.”

