Higgins makes the highlight reel

Posted on November 18, 2017

By Alex Maminakis

The Journal

CLEMSON — Tony Elliott asked Tee Higgins how the freshman wide receiver made his second touchdown catch of the day in Saturday’s 61-3 win over The Citadel. Higgins’ response: “I don’t know.”

The 6-4 freshman led the Tigers in receiving Saturday with six catches for 178 yards and two highlight-reel touchdown grabs — the first and second scores of his young career.

His first catch came in the second quarter on a ball that got tipped by two defenders covering Higgins in the end zone, and the freshman was able to keep his eye on it and catch it before it hit the ground.

The second was a one-handed, over-the-shoulder grab that Higgins took 78 yards for a score.

Both scores, and all six catches, drew chants of “Tee” from the Memorial Stadium crowd.

“I’m ready for anything now,” Higgins said after the win. “I just needed that one game to get my feet wet. It feels good.”

Before Saturday, Higgins had eight catches for 83 yards and showed glimpses of his big-play potential. Against The Citadel, he was on full display.

“It’s just a matter of time before he does what he did today. It was just awesome to see,” head coach Dabo Swinney said of Higgins. “What an unbelievable play. Tee went and got it. Are you kidding me? One-handed, left hand, he stayed in bounds. It was phenomenal.”

Along with Higgins’ first touchdowns of the season — and of his career — Hunter Renfrow’s first-quarter touchdown catch Saturday was his first of the season, and T.J. Chase joined in with his first score in the second quarter.

Etienne sets freshman record

Travis Etienne continues to impress in his freshman season with the Tigers. The running back rushed for 62 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday’s win to bring his season totals to 679 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Those 11 touchdown runs are a new freshman running record at Clemson. Etienne tied and surpassed the record Saturday, set by C.J. Spiller in 2006.

“It definitely means a lot, just to put my name in the record book. Just to be mentioned in the same sentence with (Spiller) is a very humbling experience,” Etienne said.

Etienne said he’s met Spiller briefly at a practice and on the sideline at a game. He said Spiller has told him to go out there and be the best that he can be.

“Going out there and trying to do the things he did is very hard,” Etienne said. “To break his record is unbelievable.”

Daniel connection

It was a good day in Death Valley for local Daniel High School alums now playing in the purple and orange.

Tight end D.J. Greenlee celebrated senior day before the game, and he later hauled in his second career catch during the game that went for 10 yards on a fourth down. Greenlee had a big play last week against Florida State with a 32-yard grab.

“He’s been a good leader for us,” Swinney said of Greenlee. “That was a big fourth down. He went up and got it and got about six inches more than we needed.”

Kicker Christian Groomes also celebrated senior day Saturday, and he had four kickoffs, went 2-2 on extra point attempts and made a fourth-quarter field goal from 38 yards.

“How about Groomes?” Swinney said after the game. “He’s been awesome. He kicked off well, good to see him make a big field goal.”

Christian’s brother, Carter Groomes, also saw the field Saturday against The Citadel.

Other Daniel alums that performed well on Saturday were Judah Davis, who totaled five tackles and one tackle for loss, and his twin brother J.D. , who had two tackles in the game.

Will Swinney continued his regular role as holder on field goals and extra points, but he also caught one pass for 15 yards and registered a tackle on special teams. Cade Stewart came in at right guard in the second half, and Kyle Cote contributed on special teams with a tackle for the Tigers.

