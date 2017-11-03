Lions take to the road to face Greer

Posted on November 3, 2017

By Alex Maminakis

The Journal

CENTRAL — The Daniel Lions know they might not have lived up to expectations this season, but they’re in the playoffs now, and their only focus is on defeating Greer tonight.

Daniel finished the regular season with a 2-8 record, and its win over Pickens last week secured its 24th straight playoff berth and a date with the Yellow Jackets (9-1) in Greer.

“Obviously the season hasn’t gone the way that we wanted it to, but we’ve just looked at it as a new season, a new opportunity for us to go and just make the most of what we have,” senior wide receiver Drew Swinney said this week. “I mean, we’re 2-8 and we’re in the playoffs. Most 2-8 teams don’t have this opportunity. We know that we’re good enough to win, so we’ve just got to go execute.”

Daniel and Greer have already faced each other this season, as the Yellow Jackets won 42-23 on Sept. 8 in Central. The two teams are familiar with each other, but head coach Jeff Fruster and the Lions will try to build off of their successes in this year’s earlier meeting to try to steal a road playoff win tonight.

“Our game with them early, I thought we did some things well to take advantage of their defensive scheme,” Fruster said. “It wasn’t necessarily their talent, and I thought we did well to take advantage of some of their defensive scheme. We’ve talked a lot about redemption. Rarely do you get a second chance at an opponent (in the same year), so that’s been our focus.”

The Yellow Jackets’ only loss this season came in a 42-7 decision against Byrnes in Week 1, and Greer has averaged 45.8 points per game this year while allowing just 13.1 per game. Daniel’s 23 points scored on Greer in September, however, were the second-most the Yellow Jackets allowed in a game this season, behind only the massive output Byrnes enjoyed.

Fruster and his players know they will need to have an all-around strong performance tonight to upset Greer — a squad coached by former Daniel and Clemson star offensive lineman Will Young — but with the momentum the Lions have built with their win over Pickens last week, the team has confidence heading into the playoffs.

“They’re a very dangerous team,” senior receiver Bryson Smith said of Greer. “We know how they play, so we know what’s coming. We’ve just got to not make any mistakes.”

“If we’re going to want to give ourselves a chance, we’re going to have to play to the best of our ability,” Swinney added. “They’ll probably go a lot of man (coverage), so we’ve got to be prepared for that as receivers. We’ve been doing a lot of one-on-ones all week just trying to win the individual matchups, whether it’s at running back, receiver, offensive line, just to get the job done.”

Daniel has worked all season to establish an offensive identity with quarterback Tyler Venables at the helm, and the production on that side of the ball has increased. But tonight, the Lions will face a stout defense in Greer that will look to limit Venables and the offense as much as possible.

With such a long streak of playoff appearances, there’s a lot of postseason experience on Daniel’s roster, and Fruster knows that leadership can only help tonight.

“They help take the team where you need them to go in a time like this,” Fruster said of his team’s experienced leaders. “I think it’s great to have that experience, to know what’s coming, to know what’s expected.”

