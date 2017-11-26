Renfrow: Talk, atmosphere motivated Tigers in win

Posted on November 26, 2017

By Eric Sprott

The Journal

COLUMBIA — It sounds farfetched, but Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow said the Tigers had a chip on their collective shoulder going into Saturday night’s game at South Carolina.

Yes, the same Clemson team that had won three straight into the series coming into the game, including a 56-7 demolition of the Gamecocks a season ago at Memorial Stadium.

But, nevertheless, the Tigers certainly played like they had a little extra motivation Saturday night during their 34-10 victory at Williams-Brice Stadium. Renfrow said he — and the rest of the squad — was motivated by South Carolina players, including quarterback Jake Bentley, following the runaway Clemson win last season.

And if that wasn’t enough motivation, the third-ranked Tigers (11-1) had plenty more to draw from thanks to a raucous South Carolina crowd, — including members of the student section who threw water bottles and other debris at Clemson players and onto the field during pre-game warm-ups and the game itself.

“Just hearing them talk and everything for a year, we were motivated, and we got the win,” said Renfrow, who finished with four catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns, including a career-long 61-yard score on the first play of the second half. “There was just the ‘never again’ stuff and how they said ‘they weren’t that much better than us,,’ but at the end of the day it’s still a football game.

“It’s not about talk, and we showed that tonight and played pretty well.”

The debris thrown on the field particularly irked Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after coming out of the coaches’ box and voicing his displeasure about the situation to the officiating crew during the second quarter.

“It was disappointing,” Swinney said after the game. “I know that that’s not representative of South Carolina. I’ve got a lot of people that I know, South Carolina fans, that are great people. It’s disappointing to see that, and it’s dangerous.

“I know there’s a lot of emotion, but those things really shouldn’t be a part of the game.”

For some players, including Tavien Feaster, they appreciated Swinney standing up for them during what had been a contentious situation.

“Coach stands behind us 100 percent, and that was awesome of him to do that,” said the sophomore running back, who finished with six carries for 18 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown plunge in the second quarter. “(South Carolina) got away with a couple of things, but that doesn’t really matter.”

“It means he’s passionate,” senior linebacker Dorian O’Daniel added about Swinney. “What you see is what you get with coach Swinney. He was sticking up for us with their fans throwing stuff on the field. He took a stand for us, and you can’t ask for any more from a coach.”

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins said he saw a lot of debris thrown on the field, then added he tried to have a little fun with the situation before being stopped by officials.

“I was a little disappointed because I tried to take a drink of one of the waters, but the ref stopped me,” he said. “I was tired and was thirsty, but the ref didn’t let me drink it, so I was upset with that.”

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp didn’t directly comment on some of the fans’ behavior during the game, but he did lament how the Gamecocks (8-4) struggled on a night where they were outgained 469-207 and didn’t score until the fourth quarter, when they were trailing 34-0.

“I told our team after the game that we need to learn how to handle the moment better, obviously,” he said. “We did not, and that’s something we addressed at half.

“I told them in any situation, whether it was a defeat or a victory, you’ve got to learn from those situations, and you need to move forward and we need to learn from this.”

“Not too well,” South Carolina senior linebacker Skai Moore asked on how the Gamecocks played. “We couldn’t handled our emotions better and played better as well.”

Clemson certainly handled its emotions better than South Carolina in the win, and Renfrow doesn’t plan on forgetting all the same motivating factors next year, when the Tigers look to make it five in a row in the series.

“We had a little chip on our shoulder just from hearing stuff the last year, and we’ll be ready for them again next year,” Renfrow said.

—

WIN NUMBER 100 FOR SWINNEY

Swinney picked up his 100th career win on Saturday. He’s just the fourth head coach in FBS history to win 100 games within his first 10 years as head coach. He also became just the fourth ACC coach to record 100 wins, joining Bobby Bowden (173), George Welsh (136) and Frank Beamer (113).

—

EXTRA POINTS

Clemson’s senior class is now 49-6 over its four years, and Saturday’s win tied the Clemson and ACC record for wins in a four-year period. … Clemson is now 14-1 in true road games over the last two years. … This was Clemson’s first win over a South Carolina team that entered the game with at least eight wins since 1988. … Clemson had never beaten a South Carolina team in Columbia that entered the game with at least eight wins until tonight. … Tonight was the Tigers’ 87th victory of the decade, tying the school record for wins. Clemson was 87-25-4 in the 1980s, and it’s 87-21 in the 2010s. … Kelly Bryant set the Clemson record for wins by a starting quarterback in his first season with 11. Chris Morocco (1989) and Tajh Boyd (2011) previously held the record with 10.

—

esprott@upstatetoday.com | (864) 882-2385

Follow on Twitter @Journal_ESprott