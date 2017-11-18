Tigers take care of business against Citadel

Posted on November 18, 2017

By Eric Sprott

The Journal

CLEMSON — Getting out to a fast start, rejuvenating the passing game and turning in four consistent quarters of work were the priorities for the Clemson football team in its home finale Saturday against The Citadel.

And, following a 61-3 rout of the Bulldogs, it was clear the Tigers checked all of those boxes.

Second-ranked Clemson (10-1) wasted no time in putting away the Bulldogs (5-6), jumping out to a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter behind the play of quarterback Kelly Bryant, who finished with a career-high three touchdown passes while going 17-of-22 through the air for 230 yards.

The Tigers outgained The Citadel 662-216 on the day in clinching their seventh consecutive 10-win season — the sixth-longest such streak in the nation.

“Our goal was really to create some momentum,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “We’ve talked about finishing strong, and as we go into this last phase here, we wanted to start playing our best football today. We wanted to come out and execute, and our guys were very focused.

“They showed a lot of maturity today, and it was a very focused four quarters.”

And the early focus from Bryant was a good sign for the Tigers, who in recent games had admittedly struggled in the downfield passing game.

The 230-yard day from Bryant marked his highest passing output since he went for 316 yards in the Tigers’ win at Louisville on Sept. 16, and Saturday marked just the second time all season he had thrown for more than one touchdown in a single game.

“I don’t feel like my confidence has been down — there’s just been a few off steps deep downfield, and to see it connect feels good,” Bryant said. “It was good to see it all come together, and now, we’re just going to keep the pedal down and keep going.”

Leading Clemson to scores on each of its first five drives before coming out of the game in the second quarter, Bryant opened the scoring with a 53-yard touchdown to Deon Cain on a third-and-20 play. Following a 6-yard Travis Etienne touchdown, Bryant found Hunter Renfrow and T.J. Chase from 12 and 13 yards out, respectively, on the Tigers’ ensuing drives.

Bryant also led a deep drive into Bulldog territory that led to a 26-yard Alex Spence field goal, as Clemson was in cruise control with a 31-0 lead before Bryant’s day came to an end.

“Something we haven’t been doing the last couple of weeks was connecting on deep balls,” Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. “Kelly, the last couple of games for whatever reason, he hasn’t been connecting on balls down the field. We’ve taken our shots … but we really haven’t been finishing on balls.”

“I thought Kelly was tremendous right out of the gate,” Swinney added. “He made good decisions, and between our run and pass game, he really executed the offense well.”

Behind strong days from reserve quarterback Hunter Johnson (7-8-0, 144 yards, one touchdown) and Zerrick Cooper (7-11-0, 105 yards, one touchdown), Clemson rolled to a season-high 479 passing yards in the win.

With their focus on the passing game, the Tigers rushed the ball just 26 times for 183 yards and three scores — with Etienne scoring twice on the ground to bring his season to 11 for a new Clemson freshman record — while receivers Tee Higgins and Deon Cain enjoyed huge games.

Higgins caught six passes for 178 yards and two scores — one each from Johnson and Cooper — while Cain caught five balls for 140 yards and the aforementioned score.

The highlight of the day have been an acrobatic catch Higgins hauled in Johnson on a deep ball down the left sideline, which he took 78 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter.

“We wanted to get some rhythm in the passing game,” said Renfrow, who found the end zone for the first time since catching the game-winning pass in last season’s national championship game on Saturday. “We got Tee Higgins, Deon and Ray-Ray (McCloud) all going on deep balls today, and that’s what we needed. We’re excited about finishing strong.”

With the win, the Tigers will now prepare to face rival South Carolina next Saturday (7:30 p.m., ESPN) at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, with the ACC Championship Game against Miami looming Dec. 2 in Charlotte, N.C.

—

Clemson 61, The Citadel 3

CIT 0 0 0 3 — 0

CU 21 17 20 3 — 61

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

CU — Cain 53 pass from Bryant (Spence kick), 8:13

CU — Etienne 6 run (Spence kick), 5:38

CU — Renfrow 12 pass from Bryant (Spence kick), 0:51

Second Quarter

CU — Chase 13 pass from Bryant (Spence kick), 11:59

CU — Spence 26 field goal, 6:32

CU — Higgins 32 pass from Cooper (Groomes kick), 0:05

Third Quarter

CU — Feaster 61 run (Groomes kick), 14:38

CU — Etienne 7 run (Costa kick), 9:11

CU — Higgins 78 pass from Johnson (kick failed), 3:50

Fourth Quarter

CU — Groomes 38 field goal, 6:09

CIT — Godek 30 field goal, 2:50

—

TEAM STATISTICS

CIT CU

Total Yards 216 662

First Downs 10 27

Passing Yards 61 479

Com-Att-Int 1-8-2 31-41-0

Rushes-Yards 54-155 26-183

Fumbles-Lost 2-0 2-0

Penalties-Yards 5-41 4-30

Punts-Avg. 8-40.4 2-39

—

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Citadel, Drakeford 7-46, Ward 14-40, Berry 11-34, Jackson 9-27, Allen 6-8, Lampkin 1-3, Sessions 2-0, Black 3-(-)3; Clemson, Feaster 4-69, Etienne 8-62, Mac Lain 1-11, Choice 2-10, Fuller 4-10, Cooper 2-8, Bryant 2-5, Thomason 1-5, Rencher 2-3.

PASSING — Citadel, Black 1-4-1 61, Allen 0-4-1 0; Clemson, Bryant 17-22-0 230, Johnson 7-8-0 144, Cooper 7-11-0 105.

RECEIVING — Citadel, Webb 1-61; Clemson, Higgins 6-178, Cain 5-140, McCloud 2-28, Renfrow 3-26, Overton 2-20, Chase 2-18, W. Swinney 1-15, Thompson 1-11, Greenlee 1-10, Rodgers 1-7, J. Swinney 2-6, Tuttle 2-6, Choice 1-6, Powell 1-4, Smith 1-4.

—

