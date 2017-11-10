Wilkins grew up quickly, still likes to have fun

Posted on November 10, 2017

By Alex Maminakis

The Journal

CLEMSON — Christian Wilkins likes to dance. He likes to dress up as a Power Ranger for Halloween. He likes to run onto the field after every Clemson touchdown to celebrate with the scorer.

On and off the football field, Wilkins likes to have fun. He always has.

But he knows when it’s time to have fun, and when it’s time to go to work.

“Literally from day one, he has been a leader on this team. I mean, as a true freshman, the day he got here,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said of Wilkins. “Maybe that’s just a sign of his background, his maturity.”

The junior defensive lineman from Springfield, Mass., has been a mainstay on the Clemson defense since totaling 84 tackles and two sacks as a freshman All-American in 2015. He also quickly became a Clemson fan favorite for his big personality and enthusiasm on game days.

But behind all of the fun-loving exuberance is a player, and a person, who matured at a young age and is dedicated to working his hardest to make the most of his opportunities in life.

“When I’m out at practice, you’ll see I’m going as hard as I can, really focusing on getting the details down, but then I’ll tell a joke here and there or be goofy just to lighten the mood,” Wilkins said. “When it’s dead at practice or something like that, I’ll just try to pick it up by just being silly and being me.”

Before coming to Clemson, Wilkins grew up in Massachusetts with eight brothers and sisters and attended boarding school at Suffield Academy in Suffield, Conn., where he played football for, coincidentally, the Tigers.

The 21-year-old feels that both of those aspects of his early life, among other things, helped him grow up fairly quickly.

Suffield is a small school of 415 students, whose student body is made up of kids from 20 states and 30 different countries, and Wilkins said he enjoyed being exposed to new friends from around the world.

“Suffield Academy’s finest,” Wilkins said, giving a salute. “It definitely exposed me to a lot more than I was used to, which was great for my development. I now have best friends from China or Bermuda or wherever, all over the world, so just different things like that. It did help to force you to grow up a little bit and mature.”

Wilkins’ coach at Suffield, Drew Gamere, remembers meeting Wilkins for the first time. had heard good things about Wilkins as a football player, but he was impressed more with the young man who wanted to better himself by attending the academy.

“What struck me was his maturity and his personal qualities,” Gamere said. “You could tell that there was a focus there and something beyond his athleticism that made him special.”

Gamere said Wilkins was dancing when he coached him, too, and there’s even video of Wilkins dancing at various talent shows that were held on campus.

“During practice, he was certainly very loose,” Gamere said. “He worked as hard as anybody, or harder than anybody, but he found a way to get his teammates to have some fun and danced around.”

Wilkins thinks growing up with eight older siblings, though — he’s the youngest — had the biggest impact on his early maturity. And as he said, the dynamics of his childhood behavior are still reflected in the way he handles himself on the football field — know when to take it serious, but don’t forget to have fun.

“I’ve always been forced to mature,” Wilkins said. “If I wanted to hang out with my brothers or if I wanted to just be around them and their friends or my sisters, I always had to be mature in a sense. But I was also the youngest, so I was able to be a goofball.

“I feel like my family dynamic has created my identity in a large part. Having the knowledge of an older person, and the wisdom, having that ability to be mature, but also still having that ability to be a little kid and be childish. It’s funny when we all get back together because the dynamic doesn’t change. I’m still the goofball.”

Swinney has seen both sides of Wilkins since he stepped on campus, and he’s seen the 300-pound lineman use them both to grow into one of college football’s best defenders.

Wilkins embraces a lot of what Swinney has embedded into the culture of Clemson football. Swinney can be found dancing in the team locker room after every win, because he preaches, in his words, that “the fun is in the winning.”

But the Tigers didn’t win a national championship last season by dancing — that took dedication and effort.

And Wilkins knows what it takes to work hard first in order to dance later.

“There was just a different type of maturity to him when he got here,” Swinney said. “Just a different worldly knowledge, if you will, than your typical freshman coming in here. Just very focused on what he wanted to do, and his work ethic was off the charts.

“He’s got this big personality and all that stuff, but, man he’s a worker. Christian is a grinder. He’s one of those guys that’s over here all the time when nobody’s watching, working on his technique. He was a fat, pudgy kid when he got here, kind of soft around the edges. Now he’s svelte, got a couple abs, 300-pounder. And that’s just him. He’s so committed to create every edge for himself.”

Wilkins made it clear that he isn’t going to stop dancing, and he’s not going to stop celebrating, because when he steps on the field, he’s doing what he loves to do.

But don’t let the “goofball” fool you — he’s put in the work to be a champion.

—

