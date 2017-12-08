After facing doubts, Bobcats’ Smith shines

Posted on December 8, 2017

By Eric Sprott

The Journal

SENECA — It wasn’t all that long ago when Coleman Smith questioned whether he was even going to head back onto the football field for his senior season at Seneca High School.

With a scholarship offer to play baseball at Anderson University in his back pocket after starring on the Bobcats’ Upper State champion baseball team last season, Smith went into spring practice admittedly unsure of his football future.

With an eye on continuing his career on the diamond at the next level, all he knew was he was willing to go through practice and summer workouts with the football team, then re-evaluate his future after that.

“Going through spring practice and summer workouts, I was really enjoying everything, and I knew I had to play this season,” Smith said this week.

And what a realization that ultimately became for Smith, who’s now moving full steam ahead with his gridiron future after another strong season as the Bobcats’ top option in the passing game.

After hauling in 32 catches for 655 yards and 11 scores, while also earning Western 3A all-region honors for a second straight year, Smith is set to take part in the Touchstone Energy Bowl — formerly the North-South All-Star Game — on Saturday in Myrtle Beach.

He’s been on the coast all week taking part in the buildup to the game, which includes practicing in front of numerous college coaches every day. Hoping to catch the eyes of some of those coaches after others from several schools — including Austin Peay, North Greenville and Western Carolina — have visited him at Seneca, Smith is optimistic about his field of potential college suitors expanding.

“There’s been tons of coaches at each practice,” said Smith, who also recently visited Gardner-Webb. “It’s been great being down here. These are the best athletes in South Carolina, so it’s fun to get to compete against everybody and learn from a lot of great coaches.”

Seneca head coach Hal Capps said he doesn’t have a player on his team who works harder than Smith, adding his ability to lead others by example has been indispensable.

“He’s a great student-athlete, and he’s exactly who you want to use as a poster child for your football program, and your baseball program, too,” he said. “He works at everything he does to make sure his life is going to be successful, and for us to see the state of South Carolina recognize what type of person and player he is, that’s a great honor for the Seneca community.”

In addition to being a standout receiver, Smith flashed his versatility through the season by also lining up at quarterback, running back and defensive back for the Bobcats, while also returning kicks and punts.

“I don’t think he sold any hot dogs or popcorn at halftime, but he did about everything else,” Capps said with a smile.

And Smith’s teammates certainly appreciated what he brought this season in helping Seneca to its third straight region championship.

“He’s a special player,” said running back Jeremiah Mackey, who was recently named the Western 3A Player of the Year. “When Braden (Galloway) got hurt, he stepped up and did a great job, and he’s just a great teammate.”

And while Saturday will mark the last time Smith puts on a Seneca helmet, it likely won’t be the last time he straps on his pads, as he’s come a long way from the doubts he felt in the spring.

“You just never know what can happen,” he said.

—

