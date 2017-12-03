Clemson blows past ‘Canes for third straight ACC title

Posted on December 3, 2017

By Eric Sprott

The Journal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The goal for the Clemson football team Saturday night was to leave no doubt who was the best team in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Consider it mission accomplished.

The top-ranked Tigers scored on their first three possessions, turned in a dominating defensive and won the turnover battle, as they smashed Miami by a final score of 38-3 for their third consecutive conference title.

After winning three straight titles for the first time in 29 years, Clemson (12-1, 7-1) appears to be a lock to go into the College Football Playoff as the top overall seed, meaning it will likely land in the Sugar Bowl when the bowl lineup is announced early Sunday afternoon.

And the Tigers will most certainly go into the playoff riding high after their win over the Hurricanes (10-2, 7-1) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

“What an amazing performance by our guys,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “(It was) probably our best game of the year. That was our goal, was to play our best four quarters tonight, championship football.

“Now we’re four quarters away from having a chance to play for a national title.”

Clemson wasted no time establishing itself early, as it marched 68 yards on 10 plays on its opening drive, with Travis Etienne capping the drive with a 4-yard touchdown plunge to give the Tigers the early lead.

Quarterback Kelly Bryant followed with an 11-yard touchdown run on the Tigers next drive, and Adam Choice from a yard out early in the second quarter to give the Tigers a 21-0 advantage.

Bryant completed each of his first 15 passes to establish an ACC title game record on the way to earning MVP honors. He finished 23-of-29 passing for 252 yards and one score — a 27-yard strike to Deon Cain in the third quarter that made it 38-0 — on the way to taking top honors.

“It just really shows the type of team we have,” Bryant said of the Tigers’ performance. “We have a bunch of guys that have bought in, go out there to finish the way we want to finish, never satisfied. We still working to finish the way we want to finish.”

While the Clemson offense thrived early, the defense more than held its own as well, holding Miami to just 64 yards across the first two quarters and never allowing the Hurricanes to get going.

Kendall Joseph and Ryan Carter both came away with interceptions, and Dorian O’Daniel recovered a fumble to help Clemson win the turnover battle 3-1 — Ray-Ray McCloud muffed a punt in the first quarter — against a Miami team that led the nation in turnover margin coming into the night.

Clemson scored 14 points off Miami turnovers, which played a big part in the outcome Saturday night.

“Our guys played really well,” Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. “Our offense came out and set the tempo right away, and Kelly Bryant played out of his mind. Our guys have been in a bunch of big games, and that’s an advantage with an experienced group like that.

“Our guys were really focused tonight and very well prepared. They had a hunger, focus and toughness that’s hard to overcome.”

Miami didn’t get on the scoreboard until just 3:29 was left to play, when Michael Badgley hit a 22-yard field goal to help the Hurricanes avoid the shutout in what was their second straight loss after falling at Pittsburgh the previous week.

“They thoroughly whipped us,” Miami coach Mark Richt said. “Our guys fought, but, you know, obviously it didn’t go well at all. Early in the game, they scored every time they couched it.

“It just shows they’re the class of our league. Right now, they’re the measuring stick.”

With roughly a month to prepare to appear in the playoff for a third consecutive year, Joseph said the Tigers won’t get a whole lot of downtime after learning their opponent and semifinal destination today.

“We’ll definitely start watching some film once they announce who we’ve got,” he said. “Coach Venables won’t let us relax too much, and we’ll be ready and excited to go.”

And Swinney, for one, can’t wait to get to work as Clemson sets out to win its third national championship in school history.

“We’re attacking for another one.,” he said. “That’s been our mindset all year. We’re not defending anything. I mean, like I said earlier in the year, if we had the same team back, but we’ve got a different team.

“We’re attacking to try to go win another one.”

—

Clemson 38, Miami 3

UM 0 0 0 3 — 3

CU 14 7 17 — 38

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

CU — Etienne 4 run (Spence kick), 10:36

CU — Bryant 11 run (Spence kick), 3:02

Second Quarter

CU — Choice 1 run (Spence kick), 12:49

Third Quarter

CU — Spence 46 field goal, 10:14

CU — Feaster 11 run (Spence kick), 3:17

CU — Cain 27 pass from Bryant (Spence kick), 1:01

Fourth Quarter

UM — Badgley 22 field goal, 3:29

—

TEAM STATISTICS

UM CU

Total Yards 214 331

First Downs 10 18

Passing Yards 110 254

Com-Att-Int 14-29-2 25-34-0

Rushes-Yards 30-104 41-77

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 3-1

Penalties-Yards 4-30 2-13

Punts-Avg. 9-38.4 6-31.3

—

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Miami, Dallas 6-44, Homer 14-41, Rosier 10-19; Clemson, Etienne 6-24, Feaster 4-22, Choice 7-21, Bryant 9-7, McCloud 3-6, Fuller 11-5, Johnson 1-(-)8.

PASSING — Miami, Rosier 14-29-2 110; Clemson, Bryant 23-29-0 252, Johnson 1-3-0 (-)4, Cooper 1-2-0 6.

RECEIVING — Miami, Berrios 7-51, Irvin 3-18, Thomas 2-20, Cager 1-11, Harley 1-10; Clemson, McCloud 6-100, Renfrow 5-45, Cain 3-39, Rodgers 3-11, Etienne 2-8, Overton 1-15, Choice 1-11, Feaster 1-8, Richard 1-7, Chase 1-6, Fuller 1-4.

—

