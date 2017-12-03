Kelly Bryant earns MVP under the bright lights

Posted on December 3, 2017

By Alex Maminakis

The Journal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On the biggest stage he’s faced thus far, Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant did anything but shy away from the bright lights.

Bryant completed 23-of-29 pass attempts for 252 yards and one touchdown in Saturday’s ACC Championship win over No. 7 Miami. He also ran for one score, and earned game MVP honors.

The junior broke former Tiger quarterback Deshaun Watson’s ACC Championship Game record of 13 consecutive completed passes — Bryant started the game 15-for-15 — on the same field at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

“Animal. Just in beast mode ready to lead this team,” Clemson wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud said after the game of Bryant’s night. “He was hungry, very hungry, humble and ready to lead this team to another national championship.”

Bryant’s performance Saturday was the culmination of his efforts all season — proving that he’s more than capable of leading the Tigers back to the College Football Playoff, and doing so in style.

“It’s great to see all the work I’ve been putting in in the offseason just to be in this moment right now,” Bryant said. “It’s special because we had a lot of questions going into the season, a lot of guys that left last year. But, you know, just having the guys around me, the coaches believe in me, just been really great to see.”

Bryant and the No. 1 Clemson offense came out firing on Saturday, scoring on the opening drive and setting the tone against the Hurricanes. A few hours later, he was standing on stage accepting the MVP trophy with a big smile on his face.

The Tigers have known all season what they’ve had in Kelly Bryant, and now the country is seeing it, too.

“I’m just trying to do my job,” Bryant said. “Like Coach Dabo said, be the best version of Kelly B that I can be.”

—

Turnover paw

Miami’s famous turnover chain made an early appearance on Saturday night, on a first quarter fumble recovery, but the tides quickly turned in Clemson’s favor.

Ryan Carter had an interception and a forced fumble against the Hurricanes, and Kendall Joseph added an interception, to win the turnover battle against the team with the nation’s best turnover margin (+17).

The Tigers didn’t get a turnover chain, but they got a win.

“Coach Swinney talked about that all week. Just the turnover margin, that’s been a big focus for this year because last year we weren’t great with the turnover margin,” Joseph said. “When you can cause turnovers and take care of the ball, it just increases your chances of winning tremendously, so we were able to do that tonight.”

Carter has forced three turnovers in his last two games — he had a pick six against South Carolina — and he said Saturday he’s had fun doing it.

“(I’m) just locked in and trying to prepare well,” Carter said. “I thin guys are just having fun on defense, just trying to take turns making plays, and I’m having fun just maybe being in the right place in the right time. I’m just trying to seize the opportunity.”

—

Ray-Ray re-groups

Ray-Ray McCloud tripped on a first quarter punt return Saturday night, giving Miami the ball with good field position. The Hurricanes eventually missed a 46-yard field goal try.

Then, McCloud fumbled on a 25-yard catch, which was recovered by teammate Milan Richard, but Kelly Bryant went right back to him three plays later for a 12-yard catch in the red zone.

McCloud finished the game as Clemson’s leading receiver with six catches for 100 yards on six targets. He had 125 all-purpose yards and returned two punts.

McCloud didn’t let the early fumbles get to him — he moved on and focused on helping the team win.

“It’s football. It happens. I just kept it moving to the next play,” McCloud said. “(Dabo Swinney) was just telling me to tuck the ball a little quicker and felt like I was running and looking ahead to the end zone instead of being secure with the ball.”

—

alex@upstatetoday.com | (864) 882-2386

Follow on Twitter @alexmaminakis