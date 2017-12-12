Lawson giving back this holiday season

Posted on December 12, 2017

By Alex Maminakis

The Journal

CENTRAL — Rolitha Oglesby and her son, NFL player Shaq Lawson, know firsthand that not every family or child can afford an expensive Christmas.

That’s why this year, they’re giving back to the children in their local community who, otherwise, might not have any gifts for the holiday season.

Lawson, who played football at Daniel High School and Clemson, and now plays for the Buffalo Bills, will be funding a trip for about 25 children to the Central Wal-Mart on Dec. 23, where the kids will be able to go shopping and pick out what they want for Christmas.

The children will come from Helping Hands of Clemson, a foster home and emergency shelter for abused and neglected children, as well as children that Oglesby knows personally who she said could use some help this holiday season.

“Christmas was very hard for us. I had five children, everybody wanting big items,” Oglesby said. “To know a child that, their parents don’t have the money, whatever the reason may be, and then the child waking up with nothing. For me, that’s heartbreaking because I wouldn’t want my children waking up without anything. And so that’s why we were real big on this, just giving back during the Christmas holiday.”

When Lawson’s father passed away in a car accident in 2011, Oglesby was left to care for her five children on one income. She said she always did her best to give her children a good Christmas, but she knows that isn’t an option for every child’s family.

Lawson and his mother have planned since the summer to do something for the children during the holidays, and Oglesby said it was Lawson’s idea to let them shop for something special.

Lawson was a first-round draft pick by the Bills in 2016, and has 24 total tackles with six sacks and two forced fumbles in two seasons with Buffalo. He’ll miss the remainder of this season after suffering an ankle injury on Dec. 3.

