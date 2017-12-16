New Clemson fees, permit process to go into effect Jan. 1

Posted on December 16, 2017

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

CLEMSON — Clemson planning and codes administrators will enact new fees and a permit process starting Jan. 1.

Beginning next year, a single building permit application will be enacted to cover all permitted work and make it no longer necessary for subcontractors, such as electrical, plumbing, HVAC graders and others, to pull individual permits.

The building permit will cover all work being done at a particular project, and the subcontractor license requirements will be verified by the city of Clemson sub sheet that will be sent in prior to inspections being scheduled. With the new permit application being enacted, there is also a new fee schedule. The fees have been adjusted to maintain the same level of revenue that the multiple permit applications did previously.

No changes have been made to the city’s business license process. The planning and codes department will also be initiating new or adjusted fees for short-term rental property, minor and major subdivision review, rezoning applications, board and commission applications, zoning compliance letters and plat work.

Earlier this year, building official Stacey Blackwell told city council members that the purpose of the proposed changes is to simplify some of the fee structures, consolidate current use of four permits into one and adjust some of the fees to better reflect the actual values.

“The section that covers the plan review fees had confusing language concerning how those fees were administered,” Blackwell said. “We have cleaned that up to make it easier to follow.”

Blackwell added that larger homes are typically more complex and take more time to review. There are now increases in the fees that are in relation to the amount of review time associated with larger homes.

In addition, Blackwell said demolition costs have been adjusted back to where they once were, adding there was no reason to over complicate costs by estimating square footage for demolition; and adjustments were also made to fees associated with permit cost.

“Permit fees have been adjusted in order to collect revenue that may be lost during the implementation of a single permit system,” Blackwell said. “We have decided to go with a single permit system after giving great thought to making the city of Clemson a more citizen and contractor friendly environment.”

City council member Crossie Cox said she agrees with the fees put into place.

“It reflects the amount of time our department spends on this,” Cox said.

