Flatt Lonesome to headline Pickens concert

Posted on January 18, 2018

By Jason Evans

The Journal

PICKENS — Proceeds from a concert Saturday will help support a program that aims to foster a love of mountain music in young people.

The Winter Bluegrass Jubilee, an annual fundraiser for the Young Appalachian Musicians program, kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday at Pickens High School.

Young Appalachian Musicians is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month, according to founder Betty McDaniel. The after-school music program teaches traditional Appalachian music to youngsters across the area.

The program began at Holly Springs Elementary School in Pickens and is now held in more than 10 schools around the Upstate.

YAM students have the opportunity to learn the guitar, banjo, fiddle and mandolin from experienced local musicians and instructors.

The jubilee, along with support from sponsors, allows the cost of the lessons to remain affordable for students.

The day of music will begin with One Voice, the youth choir of Easley First Baptist Church, singing the national anthem.

At 10:45 a.m., current Young Appalachian Musicians students will show off what they’ve been learning throughout the year.

Sweet Potato Pie Kids is the performing band of the YAM program. The band is made up of current YAM students and will take the stage at noon.

Pickens County Council chairman Roy Costner served as the emcee for the 2017 jubilee.

“I love, love this event,” Costner said during the 2017 performance. “I was not a bluegrass fan. I was not. I played keyboards. I always thought ‘Bluegrass, there’s no keyboards in bluegrass.’ But when I came here for the very first time, I fell in love with this music. These kids, they are so talented. They are so much fun to watch.”

Left Lane is a band whose members all took part in the YAM program when they were younger. Left Lane’s set will begin at 1 p.m.

At 2 p.m., the Mountain Bridge Band will take the stage. Offering both bluegrass and old-style sounds, the band counts the Stanley Brothers, the Louvin Brothers and the Bailes Brothers among its influences.

They’ll be followed by the West End String Band at 3 p.m. This bluegrass and Americana band hails from the Upstate.

Eastern Tennessee State University’s Bluegrass, Old Time and Country Music Studies program will be highlighted when the ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band performs at 4 p.m.

Carolina Blue will perform at 5 p.m. The Brevard, N.C.-based band formed in 2007 and won the state bluegrass championship at Renofest in 2011. They are heavily influenced by Bill Monroe and Flatt and Scruggs.

“We’re trying to keep the same format that Bill Monroe created his music in, but we’re doing it with our own songs,” Carolina Blue co-founder Bobby Powell said. “We’re doing original stuff that nobody’s ever heard before, but we’re doing it just like Monroe would have done it.”

Flatt Lonesome is this year’s headliner, taking the stage at 6 p.m. The band debuted in 2013 with its self-titled album. In 2016, the International Bluegrass Music Association named Flatt Lonesome its Vocal Group of the Year. The band has also earned multiple Society of the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America and Dove nominations and awards. Flatt Lonesome is a regular performer on the Grand Ole Opry stage. Their latest album is “Silence in These Walls.”

The jubilee also offers educational opportunities through its Appalachian workshops.

The workshops are held in two sessions, one from 1:30-2:15 p.m., the other from 2:30-3:15 p.m.

Workshops in the first session include herbal medicine taught by Reba Cruise, a banjo workshop taught by Kristin Scott Benson and Samantha Morgan and creative arranging taught by ETSU musicians.

Second session workshops include storytelling taught by Lib Porter, Flatt Lonesome’s workshop on harmonies and a pottery-making class taught by Lou Peden.

The jubilee will also host artisan and craft vendors and food vendors.

Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. For more information, visit winterbluegrassjubilee.com or Facebook.com/winterbluegrassjubilee.

