Late surge from West-Oak girls falls short against Walhalla

Posted on January 17, 2018

By Riley Morningstar

WALHALLA— In a rivalry game that was one-sided through the entirety of the first half, the West-Oak High School girls’ basketball team cut a 15-point Walhalla lead down to five in the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell short in a 44-36 loss due to crisp offensive execution from the home team.

After halftime, West-Oak head coach Natosha Rucker switched to a pressing defense to force 11 Walhalla turnovers in the second half. Opposing head coach Danielle Walkup’s squad held its own defensively in the first half, allowing just nine points.

“West-Oak played hard and they wanted it,” Rucker said. “We came back and fought and pulled it off. The biggest thing we’ve struggled in the past was the press — it hurt us.

“We had young, inexperienced guards, but believe it or not, the press hasn’t affected us at all and helps us get going at a faster speed. Defense wins ballgames.”

Walhalla’s 32-minute defensive effort ultimately prevailed, helping force 24 Warrior turnovers.

It was a scrappy, tightly called contest in which eight scorers fueled the Walhalla offense to a victory late in the game. Madison Briley led Walhalla with 11 points.

“It’s a big game,” the senior said. “I think we just played well as a team overall. I think from the Seneca game (a Walhalla overtime win last week) it’s just going to keep progressing and going forward positively.”

Walkup praised her sole senior’s performance.

“Briley’s always providing sparks,” she said. “She’s my only senior, she’s a captain and her leadership has shown on the court all year.”

Rucker won’t let her team’s inexperience hinder the season.

“We’re in the rebuilding stage in our season right now,” she said. “We lost the game on the free-throw line tonight. We gave up a lot of points on the free-throw line tonight, and if we knock those down, of course we would’ve won the game tonight. We’re always going to keep working hard.”

West-Oak’s Samantha Sherman scored a game-high 12 points, with teammate Treasure Lane chipping in 10 points.

Walhalla (10-7, 3-1 Western 3A) travels to Hart County on Saturday in its next action, while West-Oak (3-14, 0-3) plays Crescent at home Friday night.

Walhalla 44, West-Oak 36

WO 7 2 11 16 — 36

WHS 13 7 14 10 — 44

West-Oak (36) — Sherman 12, Lane 10, Yoder 9, Jones 2, Sosby 2, Berry 1

Walhalla (44) — Briley 11, MacLachlan 8, Zimmerman 6, Twitty 5, Wilson 5, White 5, Saver 2, Worsencroft 2