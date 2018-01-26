Officials working to tackle meth problem

Posted on January 26, 2018

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

PICKENS COUNTY — Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark is serious about fighting the methamphetamine problem affecting his county.

But the sheriff acknowledges that undercover drug operations, such as the one that last week resulted in 37 charges against 13 people, is only one avenue.

“When we came into office more than five years ago, we told people we were going to do everything we can to fight meth,” Clark said. “We’re going to do it on the enforcement end, but maybe — just maybe — we can save a few lives on the counseling end.”

With that in mind, Clark invited Elizabeth Chapman, director of the research department for Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County, to speak at a news conference announcing the arrests last week.

“We’re going to continue our law enforcement efforts as hard as we can at all times, but we have an alternative in an independent agency that Behavioral Health is, so that maybe they can get them off methamphetamine, too,” Clark said on Jan. 12. “We’ll never arrest our way out of this situation we have — nationwide or countywide — but if we’re community partners, maybe we have a chance to save a few lives, and if we can get that person off meth, maybe their children won’t be on meth and maybe they won’t kill or hurt one of our officers when they’re out there.

“We’re going to address this any way we can, through the arrests we have today or the one-on-one counseling that it takes with new medicines and new techniques that can save people, get them off meth and help them become productive citizens. That’s my goal as sheriff, that’s my goal as a Christian and I think we’re making good steps forward.”

The sheriff acknowledged that his office will handle the law enforcement side while Behavioral Health, with laws regarding privacy rights, will exercise confidentiality in working with meth addicts.

“We don’t want anybody scared or upset or thinking they’ll be ratted out when they go to get help,” he said. “We urge and beg them to get help with their drug problem — whether it be meth or anything else.”

Chapman said the methamphetamine problem “is a huge one in our community.” In recognition of that, she said the research department of Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County is now going through a new study seeking possible medication treatment for those struggling with methamphetamine.

“This is our fifth methamphetamine study, and this is trying to offer an alternative for people who use methamphetamines and are trying to get off meth,” Chapman said. “Right now, if you go to your doctor, there’s nothing they can give you from a pharmaceutical standpoint to help get you off methamphetamine. So, with this study, we’re trying to see if this is a potential option.”

While acknowledging that some meth users may be reluctant to “get off one drug and get on another,” Chapman said “that’s not really the purpose” of the research study.

“This medication we’re using is not a replacement,” she said. “It’s non addictive and it is a medication we hope will be just kind of a tool in the tool belt for the doctors in the community.

“We’re looking for people who are currently using methamphetamine and can’t quit on their own. We want to see them before law enforcement sees them so we can possibly help them get off methamphetamine in order to help them help their family and help the community.”

But Chapman pointed out the research is an investigative tool, and while the desire is to help those who are methamphetamine addicts get off the drug, there is no guarantee the replacement drug will work.

“I can’t guarantee to anyone it’s going to help them,” Chapman said. “But we need to have research so that we know what works and what doesn’t work, and we do hope this helps individuals.

“Research is an option — it is completely voluntary, so if someone is referred by probation or PTI, we are not the referral source. Behavioral Health would be the referral source for them because they have evidence-based, proven treatment on the clinical side, while our research side is purely investigative. But it’s good to have that option, because maybe someone’s not ready for treatment or maybe they don’t want to go to Behavioral Health, so maybe they’re OK with the research side.”

Chapman said participants in the study are paid for their time.

“We consider their time valuable — they’re with us anywhere from 30 minutes and some appointments are as long as six hours — and when you step back from that, that’s 30 minutes and six hours they’re not using methamphetamine, not dealing or whatever,” she said. “The medication is free of charge, and we have an EKG we do with them and a physical because a lot of our participants don’t have access to health care. So this gives them kind of an overall health screening that otherwise they might not have access to.”

As an outpatient counseling facility, Chapman said people are counseled individually and in group settings, and ages range from children to older adults.

Chapman said Behavioral Health and the sheriff’s office are both tackling drug issues in the county, though in different ways.

“We all want to help get people off meth and help our community,” she said.

Clark said meth distribution is segmented, rather than through one particular “kingpin” in Pickens County or the Upstate. The sheriff also added that meth users are more likely now to purchase the drug rather than attempting to make it themselves — a process that has proven dangerous in the past.

But the sheriff emphasized that meth has to be addressed because of how it is affecting the county.

“Meth not only affects our theft rate, but it often really affects our rate with juveniles — even children and newborns who are meth-addicted, who have parents who are meth-addicted or there’s people around them who don’t care about them who are on meth,” Clark said. “That’s what keeps us going on a day-to-day basis — it’s probably the children we serve and the aftereffects of how meth destroys homes and destroys communities.”

