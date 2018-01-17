Razorbacks cruise past West-Oak on hardwood

Posted on January 17, 2018

By Riley Morningstar

The Journal

WALHALLA — A suffocating first-half defense from the Walhalla High School boys’ basketball team produced 16 West-Oak turnovers and a double-digit halftime lead Tuesday night.

It was then pedal to the metal after the break, with the Razorbacks mushrooming their lead to 35 points in a 73-38 victory.

“We feel like we’re putting it all together at hopefully a good time,” Walhalla head coach Hal Dunlap said after the victory. “I thought offensively we did not play well in the first half but got some easy baskets with our defense.”

Walhalla (11-7, 4-0 Western 3A) cut through West-Oak’s zone defense with John Thorsland scoring 22 points and Ben Wolff adding 15 points. It was a team-wide effort with 10 Razorbacks scoring Tuesday night.

“John’s a real good player, he’s a senior,” Dunlap said. “He’s shot like that for three years, (and) he can put points up there. He can get his shot off against anybody.”

Thorsland credited his teammates for his performance in the rivalry matchup.

“My teammates really got me open looks,” he said. “We’ll use (the win) as fuel for the rest of the season.”

West-Oak head coach Alden Broome, a former player under Dunlap, said his team has a decision to make following the loss.

“At the end of the day, a loss is a loss — if you lose by 60 or you lose by one, it’s still a loss,” he said. “We can either put our tail between our legs or come out Friday and kind of use this as motivation to get better.”

Rivalry wins are sweet, but Dunlap doesn’t walk away with satisfaction facing Broome.

“I don’t particularly enjoy the night to be honest with you,” he said. “He’s doing a good job over there, and they’re not as talented as we are right now, but they’ll get there. I don’t love the night at all. We talk probably four nights a week, even during the season.”

Walhalla faces Hart County in a make-up game Saturday, while Crescent travels to West-Oak (2-12, 0-3) Friday night.

—–

Walhalla 73, West-Oak 38

WO 10 10 7 11 — 38

WHS 17 19 20 17 — 73

West-Oak (38) — Miller 11, Black 10, Guthrie 5, Cooper 4, Ramey 4, Holcomb 2, Marcengill 2

Walhalla (73) — J. Thorsland 22, Wolff 15, Jankowy 9, Meadors 9, Cox 5, Rowland 5, Loggins 3, Grant 2, A. Thorsland 2, Thomas 1