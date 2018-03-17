Educators: Partners needed for small-business skills courses

Posted on March 17, 2018

By Jason Evans

The Journal

SENECA — The area’s educational system needs help from the community encouraging entrepreneurs and instilling small-business skills, participants in a recent workforce development panel agreed.

The Oconee Pickens Chamber Coalition hosted a Business Forum on workforce development at the World of Energy in Seneca on Wednesday afternoon.

The panel was comprised of Tri-County Technical College senior vice president Galen DeHay, School District of Pickens County superintendent Danny Merck, Pickens County Career and Technology Center director Ken Hitchcock, Worklink Workforce Development Board executive director Trent Acker, School District of Oconee County superintendent Michael Thorsland and Hamilton Career Center director Chad Lusk.

“What is being done to help train or develop any small business skills and encourage people becoming entrepreneurs, opening new businesses?” moderator Mike Pavey asked the group.

DeHay said TCTC has formal programs, as well as support programs and partnerships with groups that foster “entrepreneurial development and incubation of businesses.”

He said topics covered include making a business plan, assessing whether an idea is actionable and sourcing funds for business plans.

Thorsland said he wanted to be honest with the group in answering that question.

“That’s difficult for us — to teach entrepreneurship — because by and large … educators aren’t risk-takers,” he said. “That’s why they’re educators. I resemble that remark, to some degree.”

Educators follow a traditional path of earning degrees and entering the classroom, Thorsland said.

“The people that are drawn to that career are, again, by and large not the same people that go out and take risks and open businesses,” he said. “That is a difficult area for us. We need to look for partnerships, if we’re really honest. Again, we can teach some skills, but we need help in that area.”

Lusk said most of his teachers came to the classroom from different careers.

“That’s the beauty of the career center,” Lusk said. “It’s been an eye-opening experience to see that real-world influence. You get that real-world feel, that combination of soft skills and technical skills, and I love the influence that people outside the educational field give our kids.”

It’s hard to get business people alternatively certified with the state in order to teach, Lusk said.

“We’re really trying to get creative,” he said. “We’re open to suggestions. We know we’re not as adequate as we need to be. We want to improve.

“Sometimes it’s just as simple as a certification,” Lusk continued. “Getting that person in front of that kid to be that strong influence, it’s sort of hard to do in a K-12 system when it comes especially to business.”

Clemson Area Chamber of Commerce president David Lane spoke up from the audience. He said the solution is to look outside the educational system.

“Because, as you say, teachers are not risk-takers,” Lane said. “The people who are risk-takers are out there taking risks.

“Will they participate? You bet. They’d love it. An entrepreneur likes to talk about both his successes and his failures.”

Officials should invite entrepreneurs in to speak to students as “cheerleaders for entrepreneurship,” he said.

“These people will have a lot to say,” Lane said. “These kind of people are all over the place. But they have to be asked.”

Unlike millennials, the new generation are risk-takers, he said.

“You have available to you a fantastic new audience,” Lane said. “This is an opportunity.”

Thorsland said high school students have to have 24 credits.

“You kind of have to play that game to be successful in high school — go through that exact course of study that the S.C. Department of Education demands students accomplish,” Thorsland said.

His district is trying to increase flexibility to allow for more internships, he said.

“Chad has been really anxious to get all of our students in work-based experiences,” Thorsland said. “We have to find ways to give kids credit for doing that. We need to find creative ways to make that time count, in the system that exists, so that we can encourage our students to get outside the school building. We want to do that.”

