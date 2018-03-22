Former Tiger safety returns to football

Posted on March 22, 2018

By Alex Maminakis

The Journal

CLEMSON — Jadar Johnson still loves football.

The former Clemson safety announced his retirement from the sport three days into training camp with the New York Giants last summer, but not because he didn’t want to play any longer.

He walked away because, off the field, he was struggling with a more important battle — one with his mental health.

“My problem was I couldn’t balance what was going on off the field and on the field at the same time. I kind of just held it in, I didn’t talk to nobody and I just exploded,” Johnson said after working out last Thursday at the Tigers’ pro day. “This time around, I just feel like I’m better off mentally, and I’m just more prepared and more mature for situations like that.”

The move seemed odd to people who know him, like Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who knew how much football mattered to Johnson and the opportunity he was walking away from. But after talking it over with Johnson, Swinney came to understand.

“When I found out, I called him,” Swinney said. “He was in the airport on his way back. I said, ‘Come see me when you get here,’ so he did. I just wanted to know why. Was he making the decision for the right reasons? I knew what he was walking away from, and this guy loves football. It just was an odd thing to me, but we had a great conversation and he just convinced me at the time why.”

After Johnson — an undrafted free agent — left training camp in New Jersey, he focused on getting better and improving his mental health, which he found success in through talking about it and sharing his problems.

He opened up to family, friends and professionals, and he said it made a world of difference.

“I felt so relieved when I talked about my problems and I talked about what was going on in my mind instead of just keeping it in,” he said. “I was always a quiet person. Ever since I was a little boy, I’ve always been quiet, never really talked about much. And once I realized that I could still be a strong man and come talk to people about my problems, it made me feel so much better, like a sigh of relief.”

In the time Johnson took to get himself better, football wasn’t far from his mind. At first, he said he wanted to retire because he thought football was his problem. It only took a few weeks after he left the Giants’ training camp for him to realize it wasn’t, and he decided he’d make another run at his NFL dream. Watching the Tigers’ success last season only made him miss football even more.

“When I got away from the game, I saw that it wasn’t (the problem) because I missed it the instant I left from it, even though I didn’t admit that to people right away,” he said. “But I was missing the game as soon as I left, so I don’t think I ever lost passion for the game — that was just my way of putting a blame on something instead of just being a man and taking responsibility.”

That passion brought Johnson back to Clemson for pro day last week.

The Orangeburg native — who had 106 tackles, nine interceptions and a national championship ring during his time as a Tiger — was back in the Tigers’ indoor practice facility with a goal of making the pros.

Johnson has kept himself in shape, working out at TNT Sports in Anderson with former Tiger and Seneca Bobcat Joe Don Reames. Johnson said when he first talked to Swinney about participating in this year’s pro day, Swinney asked if he had been working out, and Johnson figured scouts would have the same questions. But Johnson felt like he proved during his workout last week that he’s the same athletic player he was at this time last year.

“I think (leaving football) was what he needed to do at the time, but I think he’s kind of rekindled that love for the game and the will to go compete, put the work in, and he’s done that,” Swinney said. “He looks great. I had several teams asking me about him out there today. Hopefully he’ll get another shot and have a chance to make it.”

Obviously, it’s no easy path to make an NFL roster, and Johnson knows the challenges that lie ahead of him, but he finally feels ready — both mentally and physically — to face them head on.

“Sometimes, to know that you really love something, it’s got to get pulled away from you for a little bit,” Johnson said. “That’s with any aspect of life, and this just happened to be football. Football got taken away from me — well, I gave it away — and I realized this is really what I want to do. I love it.”

“I feel a lot better,” he added. “I’m happy. I haven’t been this happy in a long time.”

—

alex@upstatetoday.com | (864) 882-2386

Follow on Twitter @alexmaminakis