Hill, Gamecocks take opener from Clemson

Posted on March 3, 2018

By Eric Boynton

For The Journal

COLUMBIA — A sparkling display of two completely different pitching styles provided some high drama throughout the early stages of the opener in the annual rivalry between Clemson and South Carolina.

Eventually it was a two-base error to start off the ninth inning that allowed South Carolina to win in walk-off fashion, as it took a 3-2 victory Friday night at Founders Park during new coach Mark Kingston’s debut in the heated series.

South Carolina’s Adam Hill was dominant for a second consecutive start, but he was nearly matched by an equally effective — although not as overpowering — Jacob Hennessy.

The three-game series heads to Greenville’s Fluor Field today, with Clemson’s Brooks Crawford starting against the Gamecocks’ Cody Morris. The finale is Sunday in Clemson, with the Tigers (8-1) attempting to win the series for a fourth consecutive season after besting the Gamecocks two games to one the past three years.

“To me, it lived up to the hype and then some,” Kingston said. “There was emotion on both sides, and there’s no question in my mind it’s the number-one rivalry and series in the country. I think tonight was more evidence of that with two real quality teams going after it. A great college baseball game, great environment, great everything.”

Jonah Bride drew a leadoff walk from Ryley Gilliam to begin the bottom of the ninth. Jacob Olson then squared to bunt, causing first baseman Chris Williams to break toward the plate unaware Gilliam was throwing to first to keep the runner close. The errant pickoff try allowed Bride to scoot all the way to third.

Danny Blair came in as a pinch runner, and with one out, T.J. Hopkins ended the game with a sacrifice fly to left. The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for the Gamecocks (7-3) and was Clemson’s first loss in nine games.

Hill, a hard-throwing junior, overpowered batters with mid-90s heat and a nasty slider, which led to 14 strikeouts in seven innings for a second consecutive start. He allowed two runs on two hits and two walks over 110 pitches. He’s now pitched 14 innings combined his past two starts with 28 strikeouts, two walks, two hits and two runs.

“Wow, I’ve seen a lot of great starts in my time as a baseball coach, but that was one of the best I’ve seen,” Clemson coach Monte Lee said. “He was as good as it gets, and their bullpen also did an outstanding job. Hill looked like a guy that’s got to go as a high pick in the draft, very impressive. I thought we were overly aggressive and not very disciplined, but we faced an elite guy.”

Kingston added of Hill, “he got ahead of hitters, and that’s the key. With his stuff, if he doesn’t fall behind and they can’t just sit on the fastball, then he’s lights out.”

Hennessy, a sophomore lefty, kept batters off balance with off-speed stuff and a fastball that topped out in the high 80s. He went five innings, allowing only three singles and one unearned run with a pair of walks and strikeouts.

“Jacob was awesome,” Lee said. “He again threw the ball extremely well, and I was very pleased with what I saw.”

Hill at one point tied a school record with seven consecutive strikeouts and began the sixth having allowed only a leadoff walk in the fourth. With one out, he issued a walk to Logan Davidson before Seth Beer hit the first pitch of his at-bat into the Gamecocks’ bullpen in right field for a 2-1 lead. Chris Williams had Clemson’s lone other hit two batters later with a liner to the left-field corner, but he was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double to end the inning.

South Carolina scored its only run off Hennessy in the fifth when second baseman Grayson Byrd dropped a routine two-out infield pop-up that allowed an unearned run to score. Hennessy then got dangerous Carlos Cortes to fly out to end the inning. Two of the Gamecocks’ three runs were unearned.

The one that wasn’t was a leadoff, pinch-hit homer in the eighth by sparingly used senior Matt Williams off Owen Griffith. Williams had just two prior at-bats this season and had one homer in 129 at-bats last year. Kingston said he made the switch because the numbers showed an increased percentage for success with a lefty batting against Griffith.

Eddy Demurias, making just his second appearance this season, pitched the final one and two-thirds innings of hitless relief with no walks and two strike-outs.

“That’s the guy we’ve seen all fall and all spring,” Kingston said. “He came up in a big way today. If Eddy doesn’t do what he did, we don’t win the game. You just never know who is going to step up in these games so to see guys that you don’t expect, I think that shows why this is such a great team game.”

—

South Carolina 3, Clemson 2

CU 000 002 000 — 2 2 2

SC 000 010 011 — 3 6 1

Pitching

WP — Demurias (1-0), 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

LP — Gilliam (1-1), 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Hitting

CU — Beer, 1-4, HR, 2 RBI; Williams, 1-4

SC — Tolbert, 2-4; Williams, 1-1, HR, RBI