Clemson council approves transit agreements for FY ’19

Posted on July 18, 2018

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

CLEMSON — Clemson City Council recently unanimously approved intergovernmental transit agreements with Seneca, Central, Pendleton, Tri-County Technical College, Southern Wesleyan University and The Pier/The View for the 2018-19 fiscal year that began July 1.

Under terms of the agreement with Seneca, which includes the Seneca Express route, the business route and the residential route, service is scheduled to take place on 254 calendar days and provide a total of 9,398 hours of buses in service. Seneca will pay Clemson $627,361 for the fiscal year, payable in equal installments for each month of the contract term that equates to $52,280.09 paid by the 15th of each month.

The agreement with Central calls for a total of 2,202 hours of service during the fiscal year through the Central SWU/Walmart route. The route will operate 1,452 hours from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 150 hours from 7-10 p.m. Friday; 400 hours from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 200 hours from noon-4 p.m. Sunday.

Central will pay Clemson $41,000 for mass transportation services through Clemson Area Transit, with $20,500 due Sept. 1 and $20,500 on Jan. 6. In addition to the town of Central, Southern Wesleyan University will pay Clemson $16,000 for the fiscal year — due in the amount of $8,000 each on Sept. 1 and Jan. 6.

Clemson Area Transit in the agreement will provide $15,000 toward the operational costs of the agreement, which shall be supplied from the city’s electric bus savings from the city of Seneca savings program.

The agreement with Clemson and the town of Pendleton calls for 3,048 hours of service over 254 days for the connector route to Clemson University’s Hendrix Center. Every year thereafter, Pendleton, the city of Clemson and other CAT partners will agree on the bus routes, timetables and headways to be mutually developed no later than April 1 of each year.

Under the agreement between Tri-County Technical College and The Pier/The View and Clemson, 3,625 hours of service will be provided over the fall and spring semesters of the Tri-County and Clemson University academic calendar. The Pier/The View will collectively pay Clemson $215,625 for the fiscal year representing The Pier/The View and Tri-County’s matching contribution of CAT’s operating and administrative costs. The payments will be in 10 equal amounts of $21,562.50 paid on or around Aug. 1 to May 1, and a financial grant matching credit of $20,000 is included in the financial package for the one-year agreement.

The Pier/The View also agreed to make a one-time contribution of $20,000 to the existing Pendleton route, which will be billed separately. In the event that Tri-County Tech or The Pier or The View want to increase hours of service, the contract states that CAT will make attempts to extend the fixed route service at a cost of $65 per hour.

Each of the agreements stipulate that termination can occur by either party without penalty if a written notice is given 180 days ahead of time. All parties will evaluate operations to determine whether to continue the agreement and the transit director, to assist in the process, will prepare and deliver the following to the executive committee of Clemson Area Transit by March 30: a proposed operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year, a comprehensive capital improvement plan for the next two fiscal years and a projected operating budget of expenses and revenues for the next fiscal year.

Clemson city administrator Rick Cotton told council that every effort is made to work with each of the parties involved in the intergovernmental transit agreements.

“Just as we have cash flow issues, they do as well,” Cotton said. “Just like with the university — we don’t make them pay until they’ve collected their transit fees for students, and they pay for six months and they pay again. Seneca pays for 12 months, the negotiation with The Pier is 10 months, and that’s only for the 10 months they’re taking students to campus and Tri-County Technical College. So each of them are structured different, and because they’re structured different, we’ll have varying amounts of cash at any given time.

“I wish we could create one template to fit all.”

While the agreements include termination clauses, Cotton said they have never been used in the 22 years since Clemson Area Transit has been in operation.

The city administrator addressed the city’s intergovernmental transit agreement with Tri-County Tech and The Pier/The View in particular. While most of the other agreements contained the same number of hours as the previous year, Cotton said this agreement has been reduced from 5,000 hours to 3,625 to take place during the semesters.

“The primary reason is because the Bridge (to Clemson) students who were housed at The Pier are now going to be on campus,” Cotton said. “They actually voted to discontinue the service to Tri-County. What surprised us was they have a significant number of students who are attending Tri-County who are not in the Bridge program. There’s enough demand so they want to keep those hours of service that are going to Tri-County Technical College.

“We’re going to be working with management out there, (and CAT general manager Keith Moody) is going to keep them up to date on the ridership in terms of whether we need to lengthen the hours we’ve planned and report that.”

When Cotton was asked whether former Bridge to Clemson students who are moving onto the Clemson University campus will no longer be riding transit buses, but instead drive, Cotton replied, “I’m guessing some of those folks will get on the Pendleton route.”

Cotton said no CAT bus will take Bridge to Clemson students to Tri-County Tech, but Councilman Jerry Chapman said it could be Tiger Transit.

“They have some bigger buses in addition to its smaller ones,” he said.

