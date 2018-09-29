Brice, Etienne rally Tigers past Syracuse

By Eric Sprott

The Journal

CLEMSON — Prior to practice Tuesday evening, Chase Brice was Clemson’s third-string quarterback.

On Saturday afternoon, the redshirt freshman from Grayson, Ga., found himself tasked with trying to keep the third-ranked Tigers’ hopes of making a fourth straight run to the College Football Playoff alive against Syracuse.

In the aftermath of Kelly Bryant’s decision to transfer, and following a game-ending injury to newly anointed starter Trevor Lawrence late in the second quarter, Brice delivered in the face of overwhelming odds — with no shortage of help from Travis Etienne — to help lead Clemson back from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit for a 27-23 win over the previously unbeaten Orange at Memorial Stadium.

“There were a lot of things going on this week, and it was obviously a very emotional week for our team,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “As coaches, we knew that today was going to say a lot about our team and really challenge our guys. I felt like they responded.

“We’ve been a team (that’s) been in those situations, and we just kept fighting and kept believing.”

Etienne — who finished with 203 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries to set career highs in all three categories — found the end zone from 2 yards out for the game-winning score with 41 seconds remaining, capping a 13-play, 94-yard drive that helped Clemson (5-0, 2-0 ACC) stay perfect even while facing the deficit without its two top signal callers heading into the week.

The drive was the longest game-winning scoring drive by Clemson to take the lead in the final minute of a game since at least 1959.

“I thought that was a defining moment for this team,” Etienne said of the game-winning drive. “Right before that, (Swinney) came up and said, ‘Treat it like a scrimmage, like you’re going against our defense.’”

And while the Tigers’ standout running back shouldered a heavy load Saturday, it was Brice who stole the show on the drive, most notably when facing fourth-and-sixth from the Tigers’ 48-yard line after Clemson was called for a false start.

Brice — who finished just 7-of-13 passing for 83 yards and an interception — responded by unleashing undoubtedly the most crucial pass of his young career, connecting with Tee Higgins for a 20-yard gain.

He followed that with a gutsy 17-yard gain, setting the Tigers up with a first down at the Syracuse 15-yard line.

“We didn’t know how the time would work out as there were a little under four minutes to go,” Brice said. “After the false start, I told them we were going to get it, right here. I had a perfect pocket and just had to deliver the ball to Tee.”

Etienne found the end zone four players later, sending Memorial Stadium into a craze on a day that hadn’t seemed meant to be for the Tigers to end a trying week for the program.

“They told us someone had to step up,” Etienne said. “We all decided it had to be us.”

The Orange (4-1, 1-1) had one last chance to go down and win the game, but they didn’t advance any farther their own 24-yard line after facing fourth-and-17 from their own 18-yard line on a drive that featured a jarring, blindside sack from Xavier Thomas on Orange quarterback Eric Dungey.

“That sack set the tempo for that last drive,” Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. “I felt like our defensive line really imposed themselves right there at the end of the game. Those situations aren’t easy at the end of the game when it’s all on the line, but that’s what it’s all about.”

Swinney said following the game Lawrence was suffering from “concussion-like symptoms” following a shot he took to the head late in the second quarter. He added Lawrence made a case to re-enter the game before ultimately being denied, while the true freshman “was acting fine” following the game celebrating the win with his teammates.

“You don’t mess with that,” Swinney said of the concussion-like symptoms.

Prior to the 94-yard game-winning drive, Brice also engineered a six play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:50 off the clock — featuring back-to-back connections with Justyn Ross for a combined 31 yards — and was capped by a 26-yard jaunt by Etienne to cut the Orange’s lead to 23-20.

The Clemson defense managed to shine in the second half Saturday, providing exactly what the Tigers needed after tailing 16-7 at halftime following the injury to Lawrence.

The unit allowed just one Syracuse score in the second half, which came after Amari Rodgers fumbled a punt to set the Orange up with a first-and-goal at the Tigers’ 10-yard line at the outset of the fourth quarter.

Dungey scored on a 1-yard keeper at the 12:58 mark of the fourth quarter to give the Orange a 23-13 advantage ahead of the Tigers’ heroics, led by Brice and Etienne.

All totaled, Clemson’s defense held the Orange to just 311 total yards and 12 first downs, helping avenge last season’s loss at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

“In the second half, our guys really zeroed in on little things and got into a good rhythm,” Venables said. “I’m so proud of them, and that was inspiring to watch those guys play the way they played.”

As if operating without Lawrence — and of course, Bryant — wasn’t enough for Clemson to overcome, the Tigers were missing other key personnel on Saturday as well.

Right tackle Tremayne Anchrum was unable to go with an ankle injury, wide receiver Cornell Powell was held out due to what Swinney called “an academic issue,” and cornerback Mark Fields was suspended due to unspecified violation of team rules.

On top of that, cornerback Trayvon Mullen suffered a second-half ankle injury Saturday, forcing true freshman Kyler McMichael into heavy duty the rest of the way.

Even without Anchrum in the lineup, Clemson rushed 53 times for 293 yards, with Adam Choice (9-58) and Tavien Feaster (9-44) also providing solid performances behind Etienne as the Tigers had no choice but to lean on their rushing attack following the loss of Lawrence.

“I told (co-offensive coordinators) Tony (Elliott) and Jeff (Scott), ‘Boys, we’re going to have to do this the old-fashioned way,’” Swinney said. “Somewhere, Danny Ford and Gene Stallings are probably drinking a beer and celebrating right now, because that was old school.”

Clemson will travel to face Wake Forest next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m., with ESPN set to broadcast the game.

Clemson 27, Syracuse 23

SU 6 10 0 7 — 23

CU 7 0 6 14 — 27

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

SU — Szmyt 35 field goal, 9:49

SU — Szmyt 51 field goal, 8:26

CU — Etienne 1 run (Huegel kick), 0:54

Second Quarter

SU — Dungey 1 run (Szmyt kick), 7:31

SU — Szmyt 32 field goal, 0:24

Third Quarter

CU — Huegel 43 field goal, 4:09

CU — Huegel 37 field goal, 2:13

Fourth Quarter

SU — Dungey 1 run (Szmyt kick), 12:58

CU — Etienne 26 run (Huegel kick), 11:08

CU — Etienne 2 run (Huegel kick), 0:41

TEAM STATISTICS

SU CU

Total Yards 311 469

First Downs 12 28

Passing Yards 250 176

Com-Att-Int 26-41-1 17-29-1

Rushes-Yards 26-61 53-293

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-2

Penalties-Yards 5-31 3-16

Punts-Avg. 7-48.6 4-40.2

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Syracuse, Riley 2-24, Neal 7-21, Dungey 13-11, Howard 1-3, Strickland 3-2; Clemson, Etienne 27-203, Choice 9-58, Feaster 9-44, TEAM 1-(-)1, Brice 3-(-)2, Lawrence 4-(-)9.

PASSING — Syracuse, Dungey 26-41-1 250; Clemson, Lawrence 10-15-0 93, Brice 7-13-1 83, Rodgers 0-1-0 0.

RECEIVING — Syracuse, Custis 5-73, Harris 3-66, Butler 5-45, Neal 5-26, Johnson 2-17, Riley 4-16, Strickland 2-7; Higgins 4-53, Renfrow 3-45, Ross 3-40, Rodgers 4-27, Feaster 1-8, Chase 1-6, Etienne 1-(-)3.

