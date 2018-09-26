GHS, Palmetto Health unveil new name

Posted on September 26, 2018

By Jason Evans

The Journal

GREENVILLE — Greenville Health System and Palmetto Health officials announced Tuesday they are uniting under a new brand and a new name.

Both affiliates will be rebranded as Prisma Health in early 2019. The current GHS and Palmetto brands will be retired.

The new Prisma Health moniker was unveiled during a news conference at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

“This is really the birth of one of, size wise, the top 50 health care organizations in the country,” GHS president Dr. Spence Taylor said. “So this is a brand-new beginning, to build on the legacy of two great organizations that are over 100 years (old) apiece.”

Since November 2017, GHS and Palmetto Health have operated as the Upstate and Midlands affiliates of S.C. Health Company, a not-for-profit, locally governed parent company, according to a statement released by the company.

When that partnership was first announced, both member systems planned to retain their existing brands. But over time, following input from many parties, including doctors, employees and patients, officials decided a unified brand was needed to create a unified culture.

“We’ve decided that by coming together under one new name we will be better able to achieve our goals and accomplish what neither system can do alone,” Taylor said.

S.C. Health Company vice chair Michelle Seaver said the state is “facing a health crisis.”

“For many years, our state has hovered at the bottom of our state health rankings,” she said. “Our goal is to change that. South Carolinians deserve better.”

Seaver added that operating as one organization will allow Prisma Health to achieve greater economies of scale.

GHS board chair Margaret Jenkins said the national health care system is “very challenged and very splintered.” She added that unifying will “create a better standard of health in South Carolina.”

“Together, we can continue to improve the quality of care people receive in our communities while keeping it close to home in both the Upstate and the Midlands,” Jenkins said.

Prisma Health will be the largest not-for-profit health organization in the state, serving more than 1.2 million patients annually. Current GHS CEO Michael Riordan and current Palmetto Health CEO Charles Beaman Jr. will serve co-CEOs of Prisma Health.

Prisma Health will have 30,000 employees, Taylor said.

Taylor said patients don’t need to worry about changing physicians.

“There’s absolutely no change from the perspective of the physicians and the patients that we have right now,” Taylor said. “The leaders are the same. The doctors are the same.

“We think it’ll improve,” he added. “We think we’ll get more doctors. We’ll be able to provide greater access to patients under this unified brand to get people excited.”

Riordan agreed, saying that relationships between patients and their physicians and nurses are “sacred.”

“Your hospital, your physician’s office, won’t change as a result of this,” he said, adding that the change will improve patient experience and address rising health care costs.

Campuses and hospitals, such as Oconee Memorial Hospital and Baptist Easley, will retain their core identities, the release said.

Taylor said that while some have used the term, he doesn’t describe the changes as a merger.

“That’s a technical term as it pertains to different types of businesses,” he said. “The term we’re using is an affiliation. It’s an overarching company that incorporates the two existing companies. The license of GHS stays the same. It’ll be Prisma Health Upstate. The license of Palmetto stays the same. It’ll be Prisma Health Midlands.

“It’s two different organizations that really don’t go away,” Taylor added. “So, technically, is that a merger in the business world? I’m really not sure.

With the new brand comes a new purpose statement: “Inspire health. Serve with compassion. Be the difference.”

