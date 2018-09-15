Six Mile’s Stewart proud to represent in first Clemson start

Posted on September 15, 2018

By Alex Maminakis

The Journal

CLEMSON — The mullet — glorious or gaudy?

Not everybody can pull off the bold haircut, but if sporting a mullet is wrong, Cade Stewart doesn’t want to be right.

“All I can see him in is a mullet — I don’t even know what he had before,” Clemson linebacker J.D. Davis said. “I honestly don’t know why he had whatever he had before. He should have always had the mullet.”

Stewart is a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman at Clemson and a Six Mile native who, like Davis, was a standout at Daniel High School — another local boy done good.

He wasn’t a four- or five-star recruit out of high school, but he dedicated himself to the Tigers once he enrolled in 2016 and has climbed the depth chart ever since.

Two years of hard work culminated in a big moment last Saturday at Texas A&M — Stewart’s first collegiate start for the Tigers at right guard.

“It was nothing like I ever experienced, especially being from here,” Stewart said this week. “These guys, you look up to them, and you’re like, ‘Wow, I could never be anything like them.’ You think these are just like Godly men, and then you get here and you realize, ‘Ok, maybe I do have a chance to be something like this.’ And so it was a great experience getting to go out there and be a hometown hero. I really enjoyed it, and it was a lot of fun.”

His supporters back home in the Upstate enjoyed it, too, when they saw Stewart take the field first.

Jamie Wilson — known simply as “Jamo” to those in the community — was a longtime offensive line coach at Daniel, where he was also a state champion as a player. He’s now the offensive line coach at Westside.

Wilson coached Stewart from the eighth grade through high school, and they maintain a good relationship. His night was made when he saw big No. 62 line up for the Tigers’ opening series.

“I texted him during the game knowing his phone was in his locker. As soon as I saw the start, I texted him, and I said, ‘Boy, you got me crying in my living room on football night,’” he said. “I was jumping up and down in my living room — my kids thought I was crazy.”

Three years ago, it may have seem farfetched Stewart would one day be starting along Clemson’s offensive front. He hasn’t cemented the starting role — he and veteran Sean Pollard are competing day by day — but as a redshirt sophomore, he’s quickly worked his way up, and he has Wilson to thank.

“I give him all the credit, really,” Stewart said of his former coach. “Because he taught me to never give up, fight, be a man — if you want something, go attack for it. Between my family, him and (former Daniel coach Randy Robinson), they all taught me a little something, and I’m thankful for it all.”

Wilson never had a doubt Stewart would get his chance. He coached NFL players DeAndre Hopkins, Shaq Lawson, Jarvis Jenkins and DeShawn Williams at Daniel, and he’s seen Stewart put in the same kind of effort that those guys did in order to improve.

“I knew he was going to play big-boy ball, it was just where,” Wilson said. “I knew Cade was going to make it, regardless if he went to Georgia Southern (where Stewart had an offer) or Clemson because of his work ethic. His work ethic was always unbelievable, great leader on the field, and he had the grit, he had the nasty attitude.

“He’s loyal to Clemson, he can be violent and tough if he needs to be, but he can control it, and he’s got enough grit to finish it for four quarters. That’s why he’s starting at Clemson. I truly believe that.”

Stewart is proud to be among the current Tigers representing Daniel, and that local connection makes him even more proud to have started for his hometown team last week.

“It’s been cool, it really has,” he said. “Because you walk in the locker room every day and you see guys like J.D. and Judah (Davis) and Will (Swinney) — there’s a lot (of former Daniel players), like 12 of us — and so we get to be like the role models for the guys when you walk 10 minutes down the street and they’re at Daniel. They look up to you, and you don’t want to disappoint them. So you’ve always got to make sure that you represent yourself well.”

As of late, Stewart has, indeed, chosen to represent himself with the mullet haircut.

He’s gotten plenty of feedback from his teammates and coaches, but he’s staying true to himself.

“I catch a lot of crap for it, I really do, but I’ve embraced it,” he said Monday, while also sporting camouflage-colored Crocs. “A few years before I came out of high school, my uncle died in a car wreck, and my dad and all his brothers had mullets. And I was like, ‘When I get out of the house and I’m able to have my own hairdo, I’m going to grow a mullet.’ Then I shaved it off, and now I’m growing it just for fun. I kind of enjoy the mullet now.”

Fellow offensive lineman John Simpson gives him the most grief, he said, but others have grown to like it.

“Cade’s mullet, it can be nasty at times, but it’s a good look,” defensive end Clelin Ferrell said.

“Keep it,” Wilson added. “That’s why we’re offensive linemen, man. We’re a brotherhood — we’re different. We don’t got to be pretty.”

Just because Stewart earned the start last week against the Aggies doesn’t guarantee anything today (noon, ESPNU) against Georgia Southern, although he’s likely to see the field one way or the other.

He’s come a long way since redshirting for the Tigers in 2016, and head coach Dabo Swinney knows Stewart can only get better from here.

“I’m proud of Cade, I really am. He’s a guy that we’ve really developed a lot of confidence in,” Swinney said. “Pollard played, came in and did some good things, had one critical error, but Cade did a nice job. He missed a twist one time, but this is a kid in his first-ever start, and it’s on the road as a sophomore at Texas A&M.

“I love his temperament and mindset. I’m really proud of him, and I’m really glad we have him for this year and two more.”

“I have a lot of respect for Cade, as a player and as a person,” J.D. Davis added of his high-school teammate. “Tough to get your first start in a road game, the second game of the season, not playing a bunch of chumps. Tough, but it’s good for him and to help him grow.”

Geographically, Stewart didn’t have to go far from Six Mile to play for Clemson. But he’s come a long way from playing at Daniel to earning his first start as a Tiger.

He knows his work is far from over to be the best he can be, but he certainly has the support system to keep him going.

“My big joke with Cade is I’ve always told him he’s going to be the mayor of Six Mile,” Wilson said. “The reason I say that is if you can take a kid out of Six Mile and put him on a national level, where he was (last) Saturday, anything can happen.”

