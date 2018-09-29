Tigers’ defense holds steady in win over Syracuse

Posted on September 29, 2018

By Alex Maminakis

The Journal

CLEMSON — With Clemson’s offense facing a lot of questions both coming into Saturday’s game against Syracuse and during it, when quarterback Trevor Lawrence left the game injured in the second quarter, it was the defense’s job to step up and hold steady.

The Tigers’ defense did just that, forcing the Orange to kick three field goals, holding Syracuse to 3-of-15 on third down and only allowing 61 rushing yards.

In the second half alone, Syracuse’s only score came on a touchdown after a Clemson fumbled punt gave the Orange a short field with 12:58 to play in the game.

Other than that score, Clemson’s D held off Syracuse and allowed its own offense to come back from a 23-13 fourth-quarter deficit to ultimately win the game.

“One of the things we talked about (Friday) night was, they’re going to get in the red zone, but we’ve got to somehow, someway hold them to field goals,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said after Saturday’s game of preparing for Syracuse. “And there were three field goals as opposed to getting touchdowns, and that was the difference in the game. It gave us a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter.”

Like the offense, the Tigers’ defense faced some adversity Saturday, too, when starting cornerback Trayvon Mullen left the game with an ankle injury and didn’t return, which meant it was time for true freshman Kyler McMichael to step up.

He filled in well with one tackle, and said the team as a whole fought well through the adversity to earn the win over the Orange.

“When I saw Trayvon go down, I was definitely nervous,” McMichael said. “(Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed) called me, I was strapped up and I was a little hesitant walking over to him, but I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m right here.’ Once I got on the field and got a few plays in, I became a little more comfortable with it.

“We’re hard workers. Diligent, definitely confident coming into it, consistent — it’s a really good team.”

The Tigers stepped up big in the second half, allowing just 90 total yards to quarterback Eric Dungey and the Syracuse offense.

Linebacker Kendall Joseph led the team with 12 total tackles, followed by Tre Lamar with 10.

A.J. Terrell recorded the team’s first interception of the season, which came late in the third quarter and led to a Greg Huegel field goal that cut Syracuse’s lead to three.

Then, after the Tigers had reclaimed the lead late in the fourth, freshman Xavier Thomas earned Clemson’s first sack of the day with a thunderous blindside tackle that sent the home crowd into a frenzy.

“The game wasn’t over, so we all knew, yeah, we’ve still got a chance,” Terrell said of the team’s mindset down 10 points in the fourth quarter. “We came together as a team, put the team on our back on both sides, and we all just knew that we still had a chance to come through and get the victory.”

As replacement quarterback Chase Brice and the offense took some time to find their groove in the second half, in the face of adversity trailing the Orange, the Tigers’ defense did its job to keep the game in reach.

Swinney was proud of the defense’s effort, and the effort overall as a solid team victory.

“Yeah, it was a team effort,” Thomas said. “A guy like Trevor goes down and a guy like Chase comes in — he just did his role and did his job. Dabo always preaches heart of a champion, and that’s what we showed.”

