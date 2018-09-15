Tigers finish strong to dominate Georgia Southern

Posted on September 15, 2018

By Alex Maminakis

The Journal

CLEMSON — Clemson’s offense couldn’t get out of its own way early on Saturday against Georgia Southern, but the Tigers quickly found their rhythm and ran away with a win.

No. 2 Clemson (3-0) defeated the Eagles 38-7 at Memorial Stadium in front of an announced attendance of 79,844 in a game that started earlier because of the impending effects of Tropical Storm Florence.

The Tigers’ first quarter consisted of an interception, a lost fumble and a missed field goal, bit did include 144 yards of offense. In the second period and beyond, Clemson cleaned things up to roll Georgia Southern (2-1).

“That was pretty frustrating,” head coach Dabo Swinney said of his team’s start. “But I was anxious to see, ‘Well how are we were going to respond?’ And bam, bam, we got it going. And I thought we finished the game very well.

“I think we had 18 different guys touch the ball today. Man, that’s Clemson football at its best right there.”

Quarterbacks Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence again split time leading the Tigers’ offense on Saturday, but Bryant left the game just before halftime with a chest injury and didn’t return to the sideline until late in the third quarter.

Swinney said after the game, though, that Bryant should be OK.

“He’s good. He got hit in the chest — he had a chest bruise,” Swinney said of the senior quarterback. “They did a little EKG (electrocardiogram) because his breathing was kind of out of whack a little bit, so they did an EKG on him and they actually did a CT scan as well just to make sure there wasn’t anything going on. But he’s OK, so he should be fine.”

Bryant finished the game with 68 passing yards on seven completions, while Lawrence had 194 yards through the air with one 57-yard touchdown throw to fellow freshman Justyn Ross. Each quarterback also threw one interception.

The Tigers racked up 595 total yards on offense and Clemson’s stout defense limited the Eagles to 140 yards and just seven first downs.

“We ended up finishing well, but just kind of stalled on a few drives,” Lawrence said. “But I feel like we moved the ball really well. Obviously the defense played really well, so it was a good win.”

Travis Etienne ran for a career-high 162 yards in the win — his second career 100-yard game — including two touchdowns. The sophomore has also now eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in his young Clemson career.

Ross also had his first career 100-yard game — three catches for 103 — and left tackle Mitch Hyatt became just the fifth player in Clemson history to play 3,000-plus snaps on Saturday.

“Probably the biggest positive offensively after three games is the explosive play is alive and well in our offense,” Swinney said. “We’ve become very explosive once again. Last year, all year, we had 11 plays of 40 yards or more in 14 games. We had two more today, so we have nine plays of 40 yards or more in three ball games. That’s really explosive, so I’m really encouraged by that.”

Saturday was another step in the right direction for the Tigers’ offense, balancing 309 rushing yards with 286 passing yards, but they know they only have to get better as the season progresses.

“I feel like we’re coming together as an offense, but we’re not where we want to be,” Etienne said. “Not even close. I feel like as we go, we’re going to keep getting better and better.”

Defensively, Clemson did its job — shut down Georgia Southern’s triple-option offense.

The Tigers limited the Eagles to just 30 first-half yards and finished the game with five sacks — including the first of freshman Xavier Thomas’ career — and seven tackles for loss.

“I thought we played a really clean game defensively,” Swinney said. “Dominant.”

The Tigers will begin ACC play next Saturday when they travel to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech — another option offense that Clemson will be well prepared for.

The Tigers now sit at 3-0 and have handled their business up to this point, but they know they still have a long season in front of them to get even better.

“As a team, we feel like we definitely got better in a lot of aspects,” defensive end Clelin Ferrell said. “We still feel like we’re not a championship team yet, we have a long way to go, but it was good to go out there and see a lot of great improvement from the last time we played a team like this.

“That’s the first quarter of the season. Now we start ACC play, which is going to be huge. We’re on to our next goal, which is to win the division. It’s going to be big to go in there and get a good head start on that with Georgia Tech.”

