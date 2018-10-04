Daniel’s Hamilton making most of first varsity season

Posted on October 4, 2018

By Alex Maminakis

The Journal

CENTRAL — For two years, Hack Hamilton played football for Daniel High School on Thursday nights with the goal of playing the next day instead.

Now that he’s playing on Friday nights for the Lions, he’s making the most of the opportunity.

Every year, varsity teams welcome new members from their junior-varsity programs. That’s how the process works, in every sport.

But those new varsity members don’t always make such an early impact like Hamilton has given the Lions this season.

“I always told myself, ‘Your time is coming,’” Hamilton said, “but I never knew it would be this quick.”

In his first game with the varsity squad this season, against Liberty, the junior wide receiver shared the team lead with five receptions.

In Hamilton’s second game, against Easley, he caught his first varsity touchdown and started returning kickoffs and punts for the Lions (5-0, 1-0 Region I-4A), who will host Wren (6-0, 1-0) in a crucial matchup Friday night at Singleton Field.

Since the Lions’ wins over Liberty and Easley, Hamilton’s production continued to increase over the next three games, and he now leads the team in all-purpose yards with 471, is the team’s second-leading receiver behind veteran senior Hampton Earle and also leads the Lions with 205 return yards along with one kickoff return touchdown.

“Hack was very explosive on Thursdays, so we were very eager to see what he could do on a Friday, and he’s come through,” Daniel head coach Jeff Fruster said. “He’s a good kid. He’s fast, he’s agile, he’s very shifty — he has a knack for getting open.”

It may have taken a bit longer than he would have liked, but Hamilton is finally getting to live up to his potential and contribute to Daniel’s turnaround success this season.

Hamilton admitted playing junior varsity for two years got a little frustrating, as he wanted to move up to varsity and play on his schools’ biggest stage.

But he understands now he earned his varsity call-up after improving as a freshman and a sophomore.

“My freshman year, I was really stressing trying to catch (the varsity coaches’) eyes and show them my skills — show them I could jump and catch and everything,” he said. “And my sophomore year, I was really trying to show out.

“At first, to myself, I was like, ‘I should be on varsity. I feel like I’ve improved, I feel like I’ve shown my skills.’ But now, I feel really good about it.”

The development of the school’s younger athletes, and even the middle schoolers, is something Fruster said the Lions’ athletic department takes a lot of pride in, and Hamilton is one example working his way up.

“That’s something that this program was built on well before I took over, was the importance of Thursday night,” Fruster said. “And that’s something that we still hold very dear to us — getting these kids in a state to be ready for Friday.

“(Hamilton) will be a great example of what it means to take Thursdays serious in preparation for Fridays, because Friday’s where they all want to be.”

As a receiver and a kick returner, Hamilton believes his speed is his best asset when he steps on the field.

He also thinks teams might not be preparing for him as much this season because they don’t know much about him. But he’s quickly changing that narrative.

“I feel like when (teams scout), they’re like, ‘Oh, well he’s fast, but we can guard him,’ and then when I get out there, I show them something different,” Hamilton said. “I don’t ever do the same thing from the previous game — I try to try new things and perfect my craft.”

A competitive spirit is what Fruster said is one of Hamilton’s best qualities, and one that ultimately earned him a spot on Daniel’s varsity squad.

And even though Hamilton has put up big numbers five games into the season, he’s not getting ahead of himself — he knows he still has to compete and work hard.

“I don’t want to let it boost my head up,” he said. “I just want to be as humble as I can. I’m just trying to be the best I can and play my own game.”

“We want to be a team that’s known as a collective unit, and not a sum of individual parts,” Fruster added. “So Hack has been able to take advantage of not having as much attention on him, and I’m sure we’ll have a few receivers down the road that will do the same.”

—

alex@upstatetoday.com | (864) 882-2386

Follow on Twitter @alexmaminakis