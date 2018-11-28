Daniel’s Cote continues playmaking tradition

Posted on November 28, 2018

By Eric Sprott

The Journal

CENTRAL — The last in a proud line of standout defenders from his family, David Cote has surely made his older brothers proud in his final season as a member of the Daniel High School football team.

The senior — whose brothers, Kyle and Peter, last played for Daniel in 2014 and 2016, respectively — is one of the Lions’ defensive anchors from his linebacker spot, and he gets no shortage of support and encouragement from his brothers, who are now safeties just down the road at Clemson.

But, of course, there’s also some smack talk tossed in for good measure.

“I know Kyle’s always talked about if I would ever beat how many tackles he had during his senior year, just trying to push me as hard as he can,” David said. “I know they’re extremely proud of me for bringing out the family name.”

The Cote name has been called often at Singleton Field this season, as David leads the Lions with 132 tackles, including a team-best 18 tackles for loss and four sacks.

For the record, Kyle had 103 tackles — including 10 for loss — as a Daniel senior, while Peter tallied 66 tackles in his final go-round with the Lions.

So, in that sense, the youngest Cote brother has bragging rights. Now, he’s hoping to have the chance to add even more Friday night, when the Lions (11-1) will travel to Greer (12-1) for the Class 4A Upper State championship game at Dooley Field.

Not since 2013 — when Kyle was a junior — has Daniel claimed an Upper State title, and it’s been since 1998 that the Lions last claimed a state crown. The chance to play for a state title can be earned Friday, and David relishes the opportunity to earn that right.

“I’m just excited to get out there Friday,” he said. “It’s really exciting to be one game away from going to Columbia.

“We’re taking things very seriously, and I know we can do it.”

More sterling play from Cote would go a long way against a Greer team that’s averaging 7.4 yards per carry behind the play of running back Dre Williams, a Shrine Bowl selection and a Marshall commitment who has 2,087 rushing yards and 28 scores on the season.

In last week’s 36-14 third-round victory over Wren, Cote tallied a team-best 12 tackles with two sacks and a forced fumble, which jumps out quickly on the box score.

But it hardly came as a surprise for Daniel head coach Jeff Fruster, who’s come to expect nothing less from the senior linebacker on a weekly basis.

“Steadfastness — that kid has been the same producer week after week after week, and his level of production never decreases,” Fruster said of Cote. “He comes to work with a good attitude daily … and the example he’s leaving behind is a bar that will be hard to get over.

“His ability to show up and work hard to be successful on a Friday-by-Friday basis — he’s just done really well for us this year.”

Cote’s production was much needed this season following the loss of a pair of all-region selections from last season in Chris Barnes and Jake Venables, the latter of whom was a Shrine Bowl selection and is now a freshman for Clemson.

Described as a quiet leader by Fruster, Cote leads by example, and it’s rare No. 36 doesn’t find his way to the ball on any given play.

“If I see a guy, I’m putting all my effort into tackling him,” Cote said. “Even if someone else is already there, I’m going in to get the assist or going in trying to push our other players to get tackles, too. Some of it is me being there in position to make the tackle.

“The team relies on that, so I just put it on the line trying to get a tackle as much as I can.”

After his time at Daniel comes to an end, Cote is hopeful he’ll be able to follow in his brothers’ footsteps and walk on with the Tigers. But before that time comes, there’s plenty left on the table for the senior and the rest of the Lions to accomplish, starting Friday night at Greer.

But whenever the season does come to an end, Fruster said it’ll be an adjustment getting used to not having a Cote on the roster.

“When I think about the three of them, all I think about is tenacity and wanting to make every play that’s available on the field,” he said. “That started with Kyle, and it’s now trickled down to David.

“We’ll miss having a Cote on the team after the last five or six years. Those boys have been some very pleasant surprises.”

—

esprott@upstatetoday.com | (864) 882-2385

Follow on Twitter @Journal_ESprott