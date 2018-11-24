Lions pound Wren, advance to Upper State title game

Posted on November 24, 2018

By Eric Sprott

The Journal

CENTRAL — For all but about two minutes of action Friday night, the Daniel High School football team was able to do absolutely anything it wanted against Wren at Singleton Field.

And after a dominating effort in the teams’ third-round playoff match, the Lions now find themselves just a win away from earning the opportunity to play for a state championship.

After staking itself to a four-score halftime advantage, Daniel skirted out of a potentially disastrous situation following consecutive special-teams miscues early in the second half for a resounding 36-14 victory to punch its ticket to next week’s Class 4A Upper State title game.

With the right to advance to Columbia for the state title game on the line, the Lions (11-1) will travel to face Greer — coached by former Daniel standout Will Young — next Friday after the Yellow Jackets edged Ridge View by a final score of 6-3 on Friday night.

And to be one of the final four teams still standing across the state in Class 4A, Daniel head coach Jeff Fruster was ecstatic at the end of a cold, wet night on his home field.

“There’s plenty of accolades I could give them, but I’m just proud of them — proud of their pride, proud of their accomplishments and what they’re able to do on a week-by-week basis,” he said. “We’re still alive and a top-four team in the state.

“From where we were last year to where we are now, it couldn’t be any better.”

Just one year removed from a 2-9 season, Daniel got out to a 27-0 halftime lead against Wren (10-3), and it did it thanks to some stellar defensive play against the Hurricanes’ high-octane offense, led by 4,000-yard passer Tyrell Jackson.

Over the first two quarters, the Lions racked up three turnovers — a fumble recovery by Jacob Delk, and interceptions from Jaylin Gibbs and Bubba McAtee — that led directly to 13 Daniel points.

After Delk’s fumble recovery, quarterback Tyler Venables scored three plays later on a 10-yard scamper to open the scoring at the 8:10 mark of the first quarter.

Venables later found Hampton Earle for a 22-yard score to push the lead to 14-0 on the second play of the second quarter, and after Gibbs’ interception, Venables scored from 11 yards out to push the advantage to 20-0.

Billy Bruce added a 3-yard score just before halftime to make it 27-0, and Daniel held Jackson — who didn’t play in the second half — to just 32 yards through the air and 25 on the ground.

“We know the caliber of athlete Jackson is, and we knew he was a huge part of their game plan,” Fruster said. “To be able to try to stifle him a little bit is what we aimed to do, and I felt like we did that pretty well tonight.”

Wren did manage new life after halftime, as backup signal caller Tyler Cherry led a five-play, 60-yard scoring drive capped by a 21-yard touchdown run from Daniel Taffer to open the second half.

The Hurricanes then recovered an onside kick, before Cherry kept up the middle for a 38-yard touchdown on a zone-read keeper two plays later to cut the advantage to 27-14, as Wren scored 14 points in just 43 seconds.

The momentum kept rolling for Wren, which pounced on the ball after Daniel was unable to cleanly field the ensuing kickoff.

However, the Daniel defense managed to get a crucial stop, with Jared Kirksey stuffing Cherry on fourth-and-sixth for a 2-yard loss to get the ball back to the offense.

“It was huge,” Fruster said of the defensive stop. “They had the momentum swing, and if we had allowed points on that drive, they would have had the momentum, and it would have been hard to get back at that point.”

The Lions then drove 80 yards in 14 plays, with Kiandre Sims scoring from two yards out to make it 34-14 with 2:23 left in the third quarter to completely regain control.

After wreaking havoc all night along the Daniel defensive front, Kirksey accounted for the final two points of the night, as he sacked Cherry in the end zone with 6:38 to play to serve as the final exclamation point in getting Daniel to the Upper State championship game.

“I’m so excited,” he said. “We knew we could do something special, and we’re doing it. It honestly feels amazing.”

“It’s crazy, it’s awesome and it’s fun … but really this is what we’re supposed to be, and this is where we’re supposed to be at Daniel High School,” Venables added. “We’re supposed to be one of those top programs, and we’re getting back toward the top of the mountain.”

Daniel 36, Wren 14

WHS 0 0 14 0 — 14

DWD 7 20 7 2 — 36

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

DWD — Venables 10 run (Mohr kick), 8:10

Second Quarter

DWD — Earle 22 pass from Venables (Mohr kick), 11:46

DWD — Venables 11 run (kick failed), 9:51

DWD — Bruce 3 run (Mohr kick), 1:50

Third Quarter

WHS — Taffer 21 run (Pickens kick), 10:35

WHS — Cherry 38 run (Pickens kick), 9:52

DWD — Sims 2 run (Mohr kick), 2:23

Fourth Quarter

DWD — TEAM safety, 6:38

TEAM STATISTICS

WHS DWD

Total Yards 159 386

First Downs 8 19

Passing Yards 30 233

Com-Att-Int 5-25-3 16-22-0

Rushes-Yards 27-129 46-153

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-0

Penalties-Yards 5-52 10-100

Punts-Avg. 5-32.8 6-33.3

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Wren, Cherry 9-62, Taffer 7-42, Jackson 9-25, Cox 2-0; Daniel, Bruce 15-80, Venables 19-45, Sims 9-42, TEAM 1-(-)4, Crosby 2-(-)10.

PASSING — Wren, Jackson 3-14-2 32, Cherry 2-11-2 (-)2; Daniel, Venables 14-20-0 185, Crosby 1-1-0 33, Earle 1-1-0 15.

RECEIVING — Wren, Bryant 3-25, Bruce 1-3, Taffer 1-2; Daniel, H. Hamilton 6-92, Earle 4-74, J. Hamilton 5-68, Bruce 1-(-)1.

