Meet the Candidates
Posted on November 2, 2018
U.S. House District 3
Democrat Mary Geren
Republican Jeff Duncan
S.C. House District 2
Democrat Jody Gaulin
Republican Bill Sandifer
3. Oconee County Council District 1 (Keowee Key, Salem)
Democrat Bill Bruehl
Republican John Elliott
4. Oconee County School Board District 1 (Keowee Key, Salem)
Incumbent Jerry Lee
Challenger Steve Smith
5. Oconee County School Board District 3 (Seneca area)
Incumbent Andy Inabinet
Challenger Sandra Sloan
6. Pickens County School Board District 2 (Central, Six Mile)
Incumbent Phillip Bowers
Challenger Lynn D. Wike
7. Clemson City Council (Eight running for three seats)
Jerry Chapman
John Fulmer
Robert Halfacre
Fran McGuire
Drake McNeary
Arthur Sears
Alesia Smith
Henry Young