Meet the Candidates

Posted on November 2, 2018

U.S. House District 3

Democrat Mary Geren

Republican Jeff Duncan

S.C. House District 2

Democrat Jody Gaulin

Republican Bill Sandifer

3. Oconee County Council District 1 (Keowee Key, Salem)

Democrat Bill Bruehl

Republican John Elliott

4. Oconee County School Board District 1 (Keowee Key, Salem)

Incumbent Jerry Lee

Challenger Steve Smith

5. Oconee County School Board District 3 (Seneca area)

Incumbent Andy Inabinet

Challenger Sandra Sloan

6. Pickens County School Board District 2 (Central, Six Mile)

Incumbent Phillip Bowers

Challenger Lynn D. Wike

7. Clemson City Council (Eight running for three seats)

Jerry Chapman

John Fulmer

Robert Halfacre

Fran McGuire

Drake McNeary

Arthur Sears

Alesia Smith

Henry Young