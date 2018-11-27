School board OKs five-year capital improvement plan

Posted on November 27, 2018

By Greg Oliver

The Journal

EASLEY — The Pickens County School Board voted 6-0 Monday night to approve $8.4 million for 2019-20 as part of a capital improvement plan involving technology, student activity and facilities that officials say totals $47.2 million in projects over the next five years.

The plan includes the purchase of long-term items such as network redesign, classroom technology, security card access, activity buses, athletics, artificial turf and tracks. Funding will come through money generated from capital improvement program bond proceeds and limited use of general fund transfers.

Topping the list of priorities for the capital improvement plan is graduation rate and on-time graduation, followed by test scores, including ACT and WorkKeys (WIN), mandated curriculum changes, or Read to Succeed; career and technology education, through Project Lead the Way; science, technology, engineering and math and career technology center; school environment, health and safety and school-enabling activities; infrastructure development, preventative maintenance, upgrades and cost loss avoidance; program diversity and flexibility of classroom curriculum; and extracurricular, student organization and school district-level programs, such as band, ROTC and sports.

Specific upgrades include $2.2 million for heating, air conditioning and cooling systems at Dacusville Middle School, as well as $133,125 at middle school gyms at Pickens and Liberty; $148,475 in alarm system replacement; $1,080,665 for front entrance and paving; one-to-one classroom technology, $800,000; replacing bleachers at middle school athletic fields, $550,000; school labs, $350,000; rubber running track replacement, $325,000; and $75,000 for operations.

Of the $8.4 million cost, more than $4.5 million is for facilities, while $2.7 million is for technology and $1.2 million is for student activity.

Trustee Phillip Bowers, who represents the Central, Six Mile and Norris areas in District 2, said he is pleased overall with the plan.

“I’m especially pleased with the energy-saving items like replacing our outdated heating and air-conditioning systems and upgrading to better lighting systems to reduce long-term energy costs,” Bowers said. “These will reduce operating costs, which leaves more money for direct classroom use.”

Bowers added another positive of the plan is that the district is paying special attention to security.

“We’re ensuring we keep our security systems, cameras and such up to date in the interest of security of students and staff,” he said.

One area Bowers expressed concern with was the cost of track replacement at Easley High School. While no changes were made to the capital improvement plan, school district administration agreed to research cheaper options for the track.

School board chairman Brian Swords said each category of the plan has a list of projects.

“These have already been filtered by the operations staff,” Swords said. “If something is questionable, the board can debate it.”

Bowers said more important than the individual expenditures within the plan is that the district is looking ahead.

“We’re finally planning for the future instead of the hand-to-mouth method that, unfortunately, was used for decades,” Bowers said. “That is one area the district has struggled with for a long time, and I’m thankful the new board is supportive of the long-range plan put together three years ago.

“When I came on the board, we had no sustainable funding mechanism whatsoever to maintain our buildings and we were running practically everything to failure, like leaking roofs and patched-up heating and cooling systems. That adversely affected students and created additional and unnecessary cost for taxpayers.”

Swords said the capital improvement plan has allowed the district to prepare for long-term needs.

“We developed this plan in 2014 and have improved upon it each year,” Swords said. “To have a plan like this that will allow us to see projected expenses for capital projects five years in advance is unheard of in most school districts. By having this tool, we are able to forecast and plan effectively while adjusting as needed. It allows us to be good stewards of our taxpayer dollars.”

