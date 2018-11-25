Tigers win fifth straight over South Carolina as defense struggles

Posted on November 25, 2018

By Alex Maminakis

The Journal

CLEMSON — It wasn’t pretty, and Clemson’s defense struggled Saturday night against South Carolina and quarterback Jake Bentley, but the No. 2 Tigers pulled away in the second half to win their fifth straight game over the rival Gamecocks.

Clemson finished the regular season 12-0 for just the third time, but it had to earn a hard-fought 56-35 win against South Carolina (6-5) on a frigid, foggy night in Death Valley.

Bentley passed for a career-high 510 yards and a career-best five touchdowns, but Clemson accumulated 744 yards of total offense — its most ever against South Carolina — led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s career-high 393 yards passing and the Tigers’ six rushing touchdowns, led by Adam Choice’s three.

“That was an amazing performance by our offense,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said after the game. “Trevor was unbelievable in his first rivalry game. Our receivers made tons of plays. Hunter Renfrow made some amazing plays on third down. Our offense played maybe its best game of the season and had great balance.”

But while Clemson’s offense racked up yards and points, its defense was gashed by Bentley and the Gamecocks’ passing game.

Deebo Samuel caught 10 passes for 210 yards and three scores for the Gamecocks, who racked up 600 total yards of offense. Shi Smith also caught nine passes for 109 yards and a score.

“I’m embarrassed at different things that happened there tonight,” Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said after the game. “I didn’t think we did a lot of little things right early on in the game and allowed them to get in rhythm and did a poor job of adjusting. I’m pretty disgusted with myself.”

Clemson did limit South Carolina’s depleted rushing attack to just 90 yards on the ground, but the consistent downfield chunk plays by South Carolina hurt the Tigers all night.

“You’ve definitely got to enjoy every win you can get, but there’s a bit of a bad taste in my mouth,” said defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. “What we did on defense just cant happen again.”

The Gamecocks struck first Saturday night, scoring on the game’s opening drive and setting the tone for the night on offense. They found themselves trailing 14-7 later in the first quarter, but fought back to limit Clemson’s halftime lead to 28-21.

Clemson was able to start pulling away in the third quarter after two touchdown runs by Travis Etienne and Tavien Feaster, but South Carolina continued to fight back until the end.

“We came here to win the game, and we didn’t get the job done,” South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said. “Offensively, we played extremely well. We needed to score touchdowns in the red zone.

“The guys fought their guts out. We came here to win the game.”

Etienne led Clemson in rushing with 150 yards on 28 carries, scoring his 18th and 19th touchdowns of the season, breaking a school single-season record.

The Tigers had scoring drives of 98, 97, 95, 80, 75, 75, 70 and 54 yards in the win, and their defense did stop South Carolina twice on 4th and goal, both inside the five-yard line, keeping precious points off the scoreboard.

But a shootout wasn’t exactly what the Tigers were expecting coming into Saturday’s rivalry matchup with the Gamecocks.

“It was shocking,” said Tee Higgins, who led the Tigers in receiving with 142 yards and a touchdown. “Our defense, they didn’t play like I thought they were going to play. But our offense kept it going, kept having our defense’s backs.”

“I didn’t really know (if that would happen),” Lawrence said. “I knew we were prepared and played a good game. We did what we set out, which is to win the game, so I’m really proud of that.”

While it wasn’t a pretty win, it was a win, and Clemson finishes the regular season undefeated with a game against Pittsburgh scheduled for next Saturday’s ACC Championship game in Charlotte, N.C.

The Tigers continue their reign over South Carolina and will look to keep their playoff plans alive next week in the conference championship game.

“There’s a lot that happened in tonight’s game that we can improve on defensively, but the positive is that we won by three touchdowns,” Swinney said. “But it’ll make us better heading into postseason. Now, we’ll focus on making more history next week. There’s never been a team win four ACC Championship games in a row, so we’re excited about having that opportunity.”

