Walhalla starts over after deep playoff run

Posted on November 24, 2018

By Eric Sprott

The Journal

What a difference a year has made for the Walhalla High School boys’ basketball team.

A season ago, the Razorbacks put together one of their most memorable campaigns in school history, compiling a perfect record in Western 3A region play on the way to their first region crown in more than a decade.

They advanced all the way to the Class 3A Upper State championship game before a 54-46 loss to Southside ended its season at 20-8. The defeat also marked the end of head coach Hal Dunlap’s run leading the program, as he decided to call it a career after leading the Razorbacks since 1999.

With the season set to begin Tuesday night at home against Crescent, the Razorbacks are now led by Bobby Norizsan — a familiar name in Oconee County basketball, as he starred at Walhalla as a player, served as the head coach at West-Oak from 2004-12 and returned to coaching as an assistant under Dunlap each of the last two years.

Oh, and the Razorbacks have to replace their entire starting five, along with their top player off the bench from last season, making for an inauspicious start for Norizsan’s return to head coaching.

“We’re essentially starting the year with guys who’ve got no experience at the varsity level as far as game time,” Norizsan said. “That’s pretty interesting, and I don’t think I’ve ever had a year where it’s been like this where all five guys who will be starting, whoever they may be, had very little time at the varsity level the year before.

“It’s wild not having anyone who has that experience, particularly from the guard positions. But, the kids are great, and they’re working really hard. They’re really coming along.”

Among the starters lost are all-state performers in John Thorsland and Ben Wolff, along with Andrew Cox, Tyler Jankowy and Chris Meadors, plus top reserve Zach Schulenburg.

Captains Garrett Kuczinski and Eli Rowland are among the only players on the roster with meaningful varsity minutes, but Norizsan is optimistic about how his team will perform in its first season in Class 4A.

“I think everything’s been going well,” he said. “The kids are working really hard, and we have just a great group of kids, so I’m looking forward to getting started.”

A look at the rest of the area’s boys’ basketball teams ahead of opening night on Tuesday:

DANIEL

After a second-place finish in the Region I-4A standings last season, Daniel returns a solid core group that includes the likes of Brenton Benson, David Cote, Jaylin Gibbs and Griffin Hunter — all of whom were at least part-time starters a season ago.

But there’s one issue — none of the four will play in Tuesday’s opener against T.L. Hanna in Central, as they’re all members of the football team that’s preparing for next week’s appearance in the Class 4A Upper State championship game against Greer.

Daniel head coach Ben Touchberry is hardly going to complain about the situation, but he knows it’s going to be a while before the Lions really look like themselves on the hardwood.

“We’re just trying to take it one day at a time right now,” he said. “With football still in progress, we still have a lot of bodies that haven’t come out yet, which is a good problem to have. We’re just taking our time and working on the things we can with the guys we’ve got.

“One good thing is that when guys do come back from football, they seem to be a little bit tougher and more physical, and I think that’s really going to help us in the long run.”

Touchberry did get a bit of good news on Benson — the Lions’ returning leader in points (8.8) and rebounds (7.6) per game — after he suffered a leg injury on the gridiron last week at South Pointe.

Originally thought to be out for six weeks, there’s a chance he could be back in action as early as next week.

“That helps us a little bit,” Touchberry said with a laugh.

SENECA

It’s not as extreme as the situation at Walhalla, but Seneca is also starting over to a degree ahead of its opener against Franklin County (Ga.) on Tuesday night in Bobcat Gym.

The Bobcats feature only one true returning starter from last year’s team that finished second in Western 3A in forward Joseph Goss, though guard E.J. Evett started some late last season as an eighth-grader.

With that said, head coach Kevin Padgett knows his squad is still very much a work in progress.

“We’ve been at it for about a week with the football guys coming out, and we have a lot of catching up to do,” he said. “We’ve got a young team this year, so we’re working to set the standard … and we have a lot of new faces out there, and a lot of people being asked to take on some roles they haven’t had before.

“There’s going to be some growing pains, but I like the team.”

Outside of Goss, Padgett said to expect to see a lot of Charles Cousins, Malachi Hunter, Levi Leard, Jared Rogers and Jon Wilbur, while the team will look to lean on its defense early in the season while the offense rounds into shape, working to get out fast in transition as per usual under Padgett.

“They’re working hard, and I think in about a month we’re going to be pretty good, but it’s going to take some time to get where we need to be,” he said. “Early on it’s going to have to be really focusing on our defense and holding people under probably in the 50s. If anyone gets over 60, it’s going to be tough for us until we figure out our offense and our scoring roles.”

WEST-OAK

As opening night approaches for West-Oak, the anticipation is building to a fever pitch for Ed Geth.

In what will be his first game as a head coach Tuesday night at home against Pickens, West-Oak’s first-year coach is eager to see how the Warriors respond in a game situation after an intense focus on the basics since Geth arrived on the scene in April.

“From summer to preseason, we’ve been putting in a lot of fundamental work just trying to make sure they know the game of basketball,” he said. “We didn’t do much competing or scrimmaging and all of that stuff, because during the summer we were just trying to get kids acclimated, interested and excited to build what I believe to be a very strong culture.”

A member of North Carolina’s 1993 national championship team under Dean Smith, Geth comes to West-Oak with seven years’ experience as an assistant for the Wofford women’s team, while he’s also coached at Marshall, North Carolina Central, and most recently Dorman High School.

The Warriors are led by sophomore wing Slater Miller, who led the team in both points (13) and rebounds (5.2) per game last season, while Geth said his starting lineup will be rounded out by Khalil Jenkins and Cooper Ratliff in the backcourt, along with Preston Cooper and Elijah Cunningham in the post.

Ben Brock and Jackson Davis will be the top subs off the bench, and Geth is confident his team is ready to for a strong season after a fourth-place finish in the Western 3A standings last season.

“I feel like we’re ready, and I’m excited about the guys we have,” Geth said. “I feel like we’re definitely ready to compete, and we’ll learn game by game how good we are and how much better we need to be. I like the results and effort so far from my team.

“They’re all playing hard, smart and together, and the chemistry has been outstanding.”

